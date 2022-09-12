3 Trades to watch for today’s US inflation report: (EUR, Gold, Nasdaq)

Today's US inflation report is a key event this week for traders, who are placing bets that it will soften ahead of the report to send equities higher and the US dollar lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2022 11:51 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD reached an 18-day high following reports that the ECB may be more aggressive with rate hikes.
  • Appetite for risk remained firm on Monday due to expectations of softer US inflation in today’s report, and a series of military defeats for Russia over the weekend.
  • A measure for consumer inflation expectations in the US fell to 5.7% y/y overnight.
  • The Fed are expected to raise interest rates by 75bp next week, regardless of today’s inflation figures. But if inflation does soften in today’s report traders will assumes less aggressive hikes going forward, which could help support stocks and weigh on the US dollar.
  • Of course, the reverse is also true; if inflation rises then it increases the odds of more aggressive Fed hikes and could weigh on indices and support the US dollar.
  • Annual CPI is expected to soften to 8% (from 8.5%) and have contracted by -0.1% in August. However, annual core CPI is expected to rise to 6.0% y/y, up from 5.9% previously.
  • China’s equity markets reopen today following a public holiday on Monday.
20220913moversCI

  

EUR/USD 1-hour chart:

EUR/USD remains in a strong uptrend on the 1-hour chart, and prices are now retracing from its 18-day high. Prices are holding above a support zone around the monthly pivot point, although a break lower could see the 50-bar EMA or bullish trendline providing support. If inflation comes in softer (as hoped) then it could markets such as the euro take advantage of a weaker US dollar.

20220913eurusdCI

 

Gold 4-hout chart:

A bearish trend developed from the 1807 high and found support around 1690. Since then prices action has grinded higher in a fashion that appears corrective. More recently it has struggled to hold onto gains around 1720 – 1730 which suggests the market is trying to top out. A bearish Pinbar and bearish hammer formed around the 100-bar EMA, weekly R1 pivot and Fibonacci cluster. The bias is for a move down to the weekly pivot point, a break beneath which brings the 1700 support zone into focus.

20220913goldCI

 

Nasdaq 4-hour chart:

The Nasdaq 100 rose for a fourth consecutive day and to a two-week high. The 4-hour chart remains in a strong uptrend and retracement have been very small, to underscore the trend’s strength. A bullish engulfing candle formed which shows demand around 12,570, so our bias remains bullish above this level. We’re now looking for prices to rally to 13,000, should US inflation soften as anticipated.

20220913nasdaqCI

  

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas Inflation CPI EUR Nasdaq Gold

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.