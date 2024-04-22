﻿

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies

GBP/USD remains in “sell rallies” mode, so bullish readers will want to be nimble against a broader backdrop that favors more downside from here.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Monday 5:33 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • The US economy is outperforming the struggling UK economy by a wide margin, leading to a divergence in interest rate expectations later this year.
  • Traders now expect the Bank of England to start cutting rates sooner (August) and by more (50bps) than in the US (potentially as late as November, only 40bps discounted).
  • GBP/USD remains in “sell rallies” mode, so bullish readers will want to be nimble against a broader backdrop that favors more downside from here.

Sometimes, it pays NOT to overthink markets.

The US economy is outperforming the rest of the developed world by a wide margin, whereas the rest of the developed world, including the UK, is struggling with lackluster economic growth:

us_economic_growth_04222024

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, Axios

Indeed, the UK has already experienced a post-COVD recession, and its recovery has been tepid at best, with slow growth and falling price pressures, compared to a US economy showing continued robust growth and stickier inflation.

Not surprisingly, money markets have noticed this divergence, and traders in those markets are now pricing in more easing from the UK (~50bps) than the US (~40bps). The market is also expecting the Bank of England to start cutting rates sooner (August) than in the US (potentially as late as November). Against that backdrop, perhaps the only surprise is that it’s taken as long as it has for GBP/USD to start falling in earnest.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

BRITISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_04222024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, GBP/USD has been following the 2-year yield spread between UK bonds and US treasury bills lower for the last couple of months. The selling pressure picked up in earnest after the hotter-than-expected US CPI report on April 10, and the pair has since gone on to break below previous support at 1.2500 and, on Friday, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its 5-month rally near 1.2400.

Moving forward, there is little in the way of technical support nearby until closer to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2245. However, GBP/USD is nearing “oversold” territory on its 14-day RSI for the first time since last September – the last previous reading before that was also in September, in 2022 – suggesting that it won’t take much to create a near-term bounce in cable.

Regardless, the pair remains clearly in “sell rallies” mode unless and until US yields stop surging, so bullish readers will want to be nimble against a broader backdrop that favors more downside from here.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Bank of England Fed Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of key tech earnings this week
Today 01:21 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Currency Pair of the Week - April 22, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:53 AM
GBP/USD: Selling squeezes as bearish fundamentals and technicals combine
Today 04:58 AM
EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report
Today 03:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD: Selling squeezes as bearish fundamentals and technicals combine
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:58 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 17, 2024 07:55 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – April 15, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 15, 2024 12:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.