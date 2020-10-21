21 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly red after they closed higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 8:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures sliding - Watch NFLX, SNAP, BIIB, WORK, TXN

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly red after they closed higher yesterday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest economic report, the Beige Book.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September CPI at +0.4% (+0.5% on month expected). September PPI was released at -0.1% on month, vs +0.1% the previous month. This morning, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier declared that EU stance on Brexit will not change and that progress must be made on level playing field, fisheries and governance.

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures are turning down. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 584K barrels in the week ending October 16. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

Gold gains ground as the U.S dollar remains weak on U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold gained 11.85 dollars (+0.62%) to 1918.8 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.32pt to 92.744.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, tanked after hours after posting third quarter subscriber growth and EPS that missed estimates. On the other hand, sale came above expectations.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, soared in extended trading after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.01 dollar, beating expectations, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.04 dollar a year ago, on sales up 52% to 679 million dollars, above estimates. Daily active users rose 19% to 249 million, exceeding consensus.

Biogen Idec (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, reported quarterly adjusted EPS above estimates. Also, the company cut its full year sales forecast.

Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub, was downgraded to "underweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, unveiled third quarter EPS of 1.45 dollar, above estimates, down from 1.49 dollar a year ago, on sales around flat at 3.8 billion dollars, better than expected. Separately, the company raised its fourth quarter EPS and revenue forecast.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the scientific instruments maker, is jumping before hours after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS and sales that significantly beat estimates.

Pinterest (PINS), the social media platform, is expected to rally at the open after BofA upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Interactive Brokers (IBKR), a global proprietary trading business, disclosed third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.53 dollar, missing the consensus, up from 0.39 dollar a year earlier. 

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), an energy exploration and production company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Truist.

Gap (GPS), a clothing and accessories retailer, said it is starting a strategic review of options for its business in Europe.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.