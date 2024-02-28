WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80

WTI crude oil has managed to rise mostly as a function of short covering. And whilst it looks set to make a break for $80, a fresh catalyst may be required before we should expect runaway gains.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
I posted an article titled “crude oil looks stretched at its cycle lows” following the close on February 5th, so I’m glad to see it has since risen close to 9% since it was published. Yet there has been some choppy price action over the past 10 trading days as it has effectively bounced between its 200-day EMA and the January high.

This has made crude oil ideal for range-trading, although I do see the potential for at least a run above the January highs and for it to tag $80.

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (Daily chart):

20240228wtidaily

Price action does appear to be placing the Jan high / 2023 open zone under pressure for a potential breakout.

 

  • WTI crude has just posted its two best days over the past 11, heading into resistance
  • The 200-day average has provided dynamic support multiple times during the past two weeks
  • Bullish momentum on the 1-hour timeframe appears to be strong heading into the highs
  • Large speculators and managed funds have continued to trim shorts and recently increased longs

 

However, also take note that daily trading volumes are falling and a bearish RSI (2) divergence if forming, so a breakout and move to $80 might even be a ‘last hurrah’ before price revert back to within the current range. Also note that the rise in recent weeks has mostly been a function of short covering.

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis and market positioning (weekly chart):

20240228wtiweekly

What makes me reserved regarding the potential for runaway gains is that the weekly chart is making hard work of developing a bullish trend. And without a fresh catalyst following a 16% rally from the December lows, perhaps it may struggle to make a break and hold above $80. But that doesn’t mean it can’t give it a good go with a shakeout around these cycle highs first.

 

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (1-hour chart):

20240228wtiH1

A strong rally has formed on the 1-hour chart for WTI crude oil. Prices tested the January high on Tuesday on headlines that OPEC+ were considering extending their oil output cut which prompted concerns of tighter supply.

 

Prices have since retreated from Tuesday’s high, so we’re looking for evidence of a swing low above the $78 handle / weekly R1 pivot point at $78.18. Bulls could seek dips around or above this potential support zone in anticipation of a break higher and target the resistance zone which includes the weekly R2 pivot, $80 handle and Q2 open.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM
S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
Yesterday 01:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
Yesterday 01:31 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_03
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:45 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:31 PM
      germany_09
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 08:43 AM
        japan_07
        USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 12:54 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.