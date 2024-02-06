WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows

Crude oil prices fell over 10% in just five days, from the Jan 29th high to Monday’s low. And with support on hand, its downside potential could be limited over the near term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:50 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices fell over 10% in just five days, from the Jan 29th high to Monday’s low. That stat alone could be enough to convince me that a bounce seems statistically more likely than it continuing to fall further from here. But there are other technical clues which suggest WTI crude oil could be set to bounce.

 

WTI technical analysis (daily chart):

Crude oil futures saw a high-volume candle on Thursday around the midway point of the decline, and daily volume fell over the next two days. A doji formed on Monday which was also the smallest daily range of the decline, which further suggests bears are running out of steam.

 

However, the doji closed back above the $72 handle and 2024 open prices after a false break beneath them. There is also a volume cluster around $72.40 in the previous consolidation zone, which suggests institutions were slowly building up their long exposure.

 

From here, any low-volatility retracements within Monday’s range could prompt bulls to buy dips. A clear breach of Monday’s low could be a sign that the bullish bias has been invalidated. A move towards the weekly and monthly pivot points between 74.53 – 74.83 makes a viable interim target, a break above which brings $77 back into focus.

20240206wti

 

WTI technical analysis (1-hour chart):

A bullish divergence has formed on WTI crude oil’s 1-hour chart. Prices have also taken out the prior ‘lower high’ after a false break of the $72 and 2024 open price. From here, dips towards $72 look appealing for the anticipated move towards the weekly and monthly pivot points.

20240206wtiH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD upside hamstrung by Australia’s stretched consumer
Today 01:04 AM
USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
Yesterday 10:19 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Yesterday 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Yesterday 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Yesterday 04:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:50 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:19 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:45 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.