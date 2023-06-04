WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts

Oil prices gapped higher at the Asian open following the weekend's news that Saudi Arabia are to cut oil production by 10% from July, whilst improved appetite for risk helped the ASX 200 and AUD/JPY rally on Friday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 4, 2023 11:53 PM
Oil rig on an grey day
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230605moversCI

Market summary

  • Saudi Arabia are to cut its oil production by around 1 million barrels per day from July – their biggest cut in years – in order to stabilise the market
  • Oil prices gapped higher today by ~4% following the weekend announcement, like we saw in April when OPEC’s surprise cut sent oil pries $9 higher at the Monday open
  • Appetite for risk improved on Friday as the debt-ceiling deal made its way through the Senate and to Biden’s desk to be signed in to law
  • Friday’s NFP report packed another mighty punch with 286k jobs added (160k consensus) and April’s NFP upgraded to 294k from 253k
  • The Participation rate also rose 62.6%, above 65.5%, and whilst the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% it remains historically low
  • USD was the second strongest major on increased confidence of a Fed hike,
  • Yet AUD was the strongest major as Australia’s industrial relations empire increases the minimum wage by 5.75% to place inflationary pressure’s the RBA could do without (which follows on from a strong employment report earlier in the week)
  • Wall Street posted strong gains to send the S&P 500 to a 10-month high as bears seemingly capitulate from their excessive net-short exposure, and is just 10 points away from entering a technical bull market (20% higher from its preceding swing low)

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian services PMI
  • 10:30 – Japan’s services PMI
  • 1100 – Westpac/Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge
  • 11:30 – ANZ Australian job ads
  • 11:45 – China’s services and composite PMI (Caixin)

 

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart

20230605wtiCI

Oil prices gapped up to a 23-day high at the Asian open but immediately hit resistance at the $75 handle. In April we saw oil prices gap over 5% higher before consolidating and edging higher before peaking at 85.53, before prices went on to fall nearly 24% from the April high. What we are highlighting here is that a price cut does not necessarily equate to a sustained rally as other factors are at play. But on the other hand, prices are already much lower than they were in April and we’re yet to find out of other OPEC nations decide to announce cuts, which could further support a rally.

 

We can see that prices have pulled back on the hourly chart and handed back around half of the gap’s gains, but we also note that there has been strong trading activity around the 71.28 – 71.76 zone over the past three weeks, which makes it a likely zone of support should prices continue to move lower. But we also have $73 and gap support around $72 for bulls to seek evidence of a swing low, and potentially target the $74 and $75 handles over the near-term. A break above which brings the highs around $76 into focus.

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rose for a second day from a key support level
  • SPI futures rallied over 1% on Friday to suggest a strong open for the ASX cash market today
  • A weekly Doji formed around cycle lows to suggest a trough ay have formed
  • Oil prices could spike higher with oil prices

 

20230605asxglanceCI

 

AUD/JPY 1-hour chart:

An increased appetite for risk helped AUD/JPY close at a 3.5-month high and a strong trend develop on the 1-hour chart. Rising volumes appeared in the first half of the trend with lows of activity around the 91.80 level before tailing off. Hopefully we can see prices retrace towards the 91.80 – 92.00 area for a potential swing low and its next leg higher, with 93 being a potential bullish target near the daily R1 pivot point and YTD high.

20230605audjpyCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices WTI AUD JPY

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.