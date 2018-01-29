Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 29 Jan to 02 Feb 2018

S&P 500 & Hang Seng at risk of a multi-week corrective decline

January 29, 2018 1:30 PM
S&P 500 – Coming close to key 2880 resistance, risk of a multi-week correction




Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2880

Supports: 2845 (downside trigger), 2805 & 2768/66

Next resistance: 2930

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued its relentless rally as expected and it almost reached the upper limit of the key medium-term resistance zone at 2880 (printed a high of 2874 on last Fri, 26 Jan U.S. session) Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Time to be cautious on this relentless bullish movement since the start of the 2018 as key elements are now flashing signs of a potential multi-week corrective decline/consolidation within a primary degree uptrend (melt-up phase).

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the primary degree (multi-month/year) bullish impulsive wave (3) in place since 27 Jun 2016 low has reached its potential extension end target at the 2860/80 zone coupled with the daily RSI oscillator at an extreme overbought level that is closed to 87% last seen on May 1996. These observations suggest that the Index may see an imminent multi-week corrective decline phase, wave (4).
  • Based on sector rotation analysis, another key sector (on top of the Technology), the Industrials has started to underperform the benchmark S&P 500. As seen from its relative strength analysis charted on the respective ETFs (XLI against SPY) where it has broken below its medium-term supports (see last chart).
  • The intermediate support rests at 2845 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 24/25 Jan 2018 & the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 30 Dec 2017 low).  

Therefore, as long as the 2880 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 2845 is likely to trigger the start of potential multi-week corrective down move to target the next supports at 2805 follow by 2768/66 next (the pull-back support of the former major ascending channel resistance from 11 Feb 2016 – depicted in green on the daily chart) & Fibonacci retracement cluster).

However, clearance above the 2880 should see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 2930.

Nikkei 225 – Mix elements, watch 23325 key support



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 23900, 24200 & 24540

Supports: 23325, 22970 & 21990/890

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had started inch down from the median line of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 06 Dec 2017 low (see 4 hour chart).

Mix element at this juncture, thus prefer to turn neutral between 23900 and 23325. Bulls need to stage a breakout fast above 23900 to reinstate the bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 24200 follow by 24540.

On the other hand, a break below 23325 (medium-term ascending channel support) is likely to kick-start a potential corrective down move to towards the next support at 22970 follow by 21990/890 next.

Hang Seng – 33330430 resistance met, risk of mean reversion corrective decline



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 33430/530

Supports: 32615 (downside trigger) & 31445/300

Next resistance: 34200

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had rallied straight to the expected medium-term resistance/target zone of 33330/420.  Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current technical elements are now advocating the risk of a multi-week mean reversion corrective decline to retrace the steep up move from 07 Dec 2017 low. 

As long as the 33430/530 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 32615, the Index is likely to shape a potential corrective decline towards the next support at 31445/300 (the ascending trendline from 07 Dec 2017 low, the pull-back support of the former major ascending channel resistance from 28 Dec 2016 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 07 Dec 2017 low to today, 29 Jan current intraday high at 33530).

However, a clearance above 33530 should invalidate the mean reversion decline scenario to continue its upside extension to target the next resistance at 34200 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

ASX 200 – Bulls need to break above 6109



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 5986 & 5920/5900

Resistances: 6109, 6190 & 6240/60

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

We maintain the neutrality stance on the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) between 6109 and 5986. Only a clear break above 6109 (daily close) is likely to reinstate the bullish tone for a potential impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 6190 follow by 6240/60 next.

DAX – Mix elements, watch the 13130 support



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 13130 & 12820/740

Resistances: 13450, 13760/820 & 13950

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had traded lower and broke below its minor ascending trendline support (depicted in dotted pink on the 4 hour chart) from its key reversal low of 02 Jan 2018. Overall, it still managed to hold above the key 13130 medium-term pivotal supports.

Mix elements at this juncture, thus we prefer to turn neutral between 13130 and 13450.  A clearance (daily close) above 13450 is likely to revive the potential bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistance at 13760/820.

One the other hand, a break below 13130 may see a deeper corrective decline to retest the major support of 12820/740 (lower boundary of the ascending channel from 24 Jun 2016 low - see daily chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro  & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.




