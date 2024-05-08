USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold forecast: Technical levels for May 8, 2024

GBP/USD could extend its losses despite the US dollar 'rebound' already losing steam, whilst gold's base looks set for a bullish breakout and USD/JPY might achieve another leg higher before it tops. In my opinion, at least.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:09 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The 1-hour chart of USD/JPY shows a clear uptrend. And were it any major currency pair, I’d be happy with that, but we clearly have to factor in the BOJ and the potential for another intervention. Interestingly, the first two interventions saw USD/JPY retrace higher before topping out around the 61.8% level of the intervention range itself. This time around it has surpassed the 51.8% and edging towards the 78.6% level, near a high-volume node. Furthermore, the market spied above the 155 handle during the Asian session, and as this has not sparked any bearish volatility then I suspect the 155.5 handle could be tested in the coming hours.

 

Yet RSI (14) is tracking prices higher to confirm the gently rally, although it is teetering on the edge of the overbought zone. Ultimately I suspect the upside has further to go, which could allow for bullish intraday trend traders to step in. Yet I am also keeping an eye out for a spike of bearish volatility below 156, as I suspect the current rise from the third intervention has had a good enough run to warrant a pullback in due course. 

20240508usdjpy

 

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

Out of all the FX majors, GBP/USD looks set to buckle against the USD irrespective of the dollar’s performance. Its strong rally from 1.23 formed a bearish pinbar around the 78.6% Fibonacci level, and subsequent bearish price action strongly suggests it was a noteworthy swing high.

 

Prices formed a bearish engulfing candle on Tuesday and continue beneath the monthly pivot during Asian trade on Wednesday. And it looks like it wants to fall to at least 1.24, just above the lower 1-week implied volatility band.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q2 2024


 

It seems traders are getting ahead of themselves for Thursday’s BOE meeting, where bets are on for indication of a June cut. But what if the BOE wobbles and doesn’t indicate such a move? The I’d expect some short covering and potentially a retest of the 200-day average. However, as most are in agreement that the BOE are on track to cut twice this year, having signalled ‘Fed independence’ regarding rates, an August cut followed by one in Q4 remains plausible. So even if prices do retrace higher, the bias remains bearish whilst prices remain beneath the May high.

20240508gbpusd

 

 

Gold technical analysis:

Last week I highlighted a bullish bias on gold, calling for the $2280 area to hold as support. Whilst we saw a minor breach of it following Friday’s NFP report, price action continues to suggest demand at those lows and potential leg higher.

 

A falling wedge has formed on the daily chart, which implies and upside target around $2400. I’ll reserve reservation for whether that will be reached, as we could also see gold deepen its correction before the anticipated break to new highs. But I think a move to at least the $2350 area seems feasible over the near term.

 

Gold has just formed a 1-hour bullish engulfing candle following a false break of $2310. Given high volumes formed on the false break and engulfing candle suggests the level was vigorously defended, and therefore demand may reside. Prices are now above the weekly and monthly pivot point, so today’s bias remains bullish above $2306 and for a move to $2030, a break above which brings $2350 into focus.

20240508goldH1

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas European Open Forex GBP USD USD/JPY Gold

Latest market news

View more
US dollar outlook: Eliminate market noise using this indicator on DXY directional risks
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD snaps 4-day winning streak, ASX 200 set to follow? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Caught Between Key Levels at 152 and 155
Yesterday 05:36 PM
Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Fed speakers
Yesterday 01:31 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
Yesterday 12:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold forecast: Technical levels for May 8, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:09 AM
    united_states_01
    US dollar outlook: Eliminate market noise using this indicator on DXY directional risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:04 AM
      aus_01
      AUD/USD snaps 4-day winning streak, ASX 200 set to follow? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:36 PM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.