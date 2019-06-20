USDCAD Unwind Could Just Be Getting Started

With a long-term trendline broken and bears clearly bac in control, the inflection point for the year has likely been seen.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2019 12:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD's Unwind Could Just Be Getting Started


With a long-term trendline broken and bears clearly back in control, the inflection point for the year has likely been seen.

Just under two weeks ago, we outlined a case for USD/CAD to challenge long held views and perform a bearish reversal. At the time, it was resting precariously on its 2018 trendline, although the trendline has since broken and bearish momentum is clearly winning the battle.

Trade tensions have continued to thaw ahead of next week’s G20 meeting, rising inflation has dispelled calls for a rate cut and the USD has been under immense pressure following the dovish FOMC meeting this week. Along with rising oil prices, the environment has been favourable for a stronger Canadian dollar, although signs were already there ahead of these moves that bullish pressure could be building for the Canadian dollar.  

Since that tweet, both AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD have fallen 2.3%, and the latter has broken to a fresh YTD low. Therefore, we remain bearish on USD/CAD as part of a longer-term reversal.


We can see on the weekly chart that the 2019 high has provided a lower high, ahead of its trendline break. That we’ve also seen the two most bearish weeks this year underscores how the tide has likely turned, following its low volatility rise into the 2019 high.


Switching to the daily chart shows a strong, bearish trend structure is developing.

  • Bears could seek to fade into rallies up to the 1.3225/50 resistance zone (as the reward to risk potential on the daily chart is currently undesirable shorts) or seek bearish continuation patterns on lower timeframes.
  • Next major support is around the 2019 lows where we’d expect a bout of profit taking (therefor a technical bounce), 1.3113 likely to provide interim support.  
  • A break above the resistance zone doesn’t invalidate the core bearish bias, we’d feel inclined to step aside until further signs of weakness appears whilst the bearish structure holds.
  • As our core view of bearish, we expect the 2019 low to eventually give way. So, hopefully it will provide further opportunity to short for some sizeable moves on the daily charts.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Yesterday 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Yesterday 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
May 9, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.