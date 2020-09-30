USDCAD posts a reversal pattern

Is the recent rebound in the USDCAD coming to an end?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2020 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications dropped 4.8% for the week ending September 25th, compared to +6.8% in the week before. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change rose to 749K on month in September (649K expected), from a revised 481K in August. U.S. GDP rose to -31.4% on quarter in the second quarter third reading (-31.7% expected), from -31.7% in the second quarter second reading. Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index spiked to 62.4 on month in September (52.0 expected), from 51.2 in August, a level last reached in 2018. Finally, Pending Home Sales surged 8.8% on month in August (+3.1% expected), compared to +5.9% in July. 

On Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 26th are expected to decline to 850K, from 870K in the week before. Continuing Claims for the week ending September 19th are expected to fall to 12,200K, from 12,580K in the prior week. Personal Income for August is expected to slip 2.5% on month, compared to +0.4% in July. Personal Spending for August is expected to rise 0.8% on month, compared to +1.9% in July. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the September final reading is expected to remain at 53.5 on month, in line with the September preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending for August is expected to increase 0.7% on month, compared to +0.1% in July.                        

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported September jobless rate at 6.3% (vs 6.5% expected) and August retail sales at +3.1% (vs +0.4% on month expected). France's INSEE has posted CPI for September at +0.1% (vs +0.2% on year expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released final readings of 2Q GDP at -19.8% (vs -20.4% on quarter expected). The Nationwide Building Society has posted its House Price Index for September at +0.9% (vs +0.5% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD.

Looking at the largest movers on Wednesday, the USD/CAD fell 65 pips to 1.3323. Using the "technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, a bearish technical event in the USD/CAD. An inside bar pattern has been confirmed which tells us the balance between buyers and sellers, recently dominated by the bulls, is evening out. We may see lower prices ahead.



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

An Inside Bar develops during a strong uptrend, when the trading range is completely within the boundaries of the prior bar. This suggests the balance between buyers and sellers is becoming more evenly balanced i.e. a weakening in power for the bulls and increasing in power for the bears.

Happy Trading

Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.