USD/CAD: Falling jobless rate
On Friday, Government data showed that the Canadian economy added 62,100 jobs in November, much more than 20,000 jobs expected. Jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 8.5%, well below 9.0% estimated. November Ivey PMI will be expected at 54 later today.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has struck against a former rising trend line and is capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is badly directed. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3140. The nearest support would be set at April 2018 bottom at 1.2550 and a second one would be set at set at Feb. 2018 low at 1.2250 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has struck against a former rising trend line and is capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is badly directed. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3140. The nearest support would be set at April 2018 bottom at 1.2550 and a second one would be set at set at Feb. 2018 low at 1.2250 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:55 PM
Yesterday 03:50 PM
Yesterday 02:35 PM
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Yesterday 08:45 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest CAD articles
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
February 17, 2023 04:05 PM