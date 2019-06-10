- USD/CAD suffered its most bearish week of the year by Friday’s close, following weaker than expected earnings data within May’s NFP report.
- Prices appear stretched on the daily chart, so we’re hoping prices can retrace and consolidate below a resistance level before seeking a short setup.
- We’re targeting the February lows, which is also near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. If this level breaks, it confirms a long-term reversal on the weekly charts.
- Whilst traders remain net-short the Canadian dollar futures market, their bearishness has been dwindling throughout the year which can of course happened ahead of a major reversal.
