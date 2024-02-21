USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch

USD/JPY is clinging to 150 despite the weaker US dollar on Tuesday, as there seems little reason for traders to bid the yen. And unless we receive a compelling reason to buy then yen via a surprisingly hawkish BOJ or broad risk-off environment, it becomes difficult to construct an overly bearish case for USD/JPY whilst the Fed remain quiet about rate cuts.

USD/JPY is clinging to 150 despite the weaker US dollar on Tuesday, as there seems little reason for traders to bid the yen. And unless we receive a compelling reason to buy then yen via a surprisingly hawkish BOJ or broad risk-off environment, it becomes difficult to construct an overly bearish case for USD/JPY whilst the Fed remain quiet about rate cuts.

 

Yen futures large speculator positioning – COT report

With that said, I did outline in the weekly COT report that bearish bets against yen futures bears are near a sentiment extreme. And that does run the risk of yen futures holding above their 2023 lows, which equates to USD/JPY failing to break above its 2023 highs. Yet patience is required as this is on the weekly charts. And it doesn’t mean that USD/JPY can’t perform another leg higher towards 152 before we see a decent retracement. For now, USD/JPY remains in the ‘buy the dip’ category, given its strong trend.

20240219cotjpy

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart)

Technically, the USD/JPY trend remains firmly bullish on the daily chart. Prices are consolidating around 150 and holding above the 10-day EMA, and a ‘spinning top’ doji formed on Tuesday to show indecision around current levels. Traders should be on guard for spikes in either direction before the ‘real move’ unfolds. But due to its dominant bullish trend, the bias remains bullish and to seek bullish setups around support levels if prices retrace lower – as a rise to 151 at a minimum seems plausible.

 

Note potential support levels to seek bullish setups:

  • 149.72 (10-day EMA)
  • 149.30 (volume cluster)
  • 148.95 – 149 (20-day EMA, round number)

20240221usdjpy

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (4-hour chart)

The 4-hour chart shows that USD/JPY is trading within a similar pattern to the retracement seen at the later stages of January. Note that the EMAs are fanning out in the correct bullish sequence, and retracements have been shallow during its strong bullish trend. Perhaps we'll see a dip lower at the Tokyo open, but I'd prefer to seek dips than short personally. Ultimately, USD/JPY is preferred on a 'buy the dip' basis. But the closer we get to the BOJ intervention highs / 152, the greater the odds that the market will want to naturally snap back like it did in November.

20240221usdjpyH4

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.