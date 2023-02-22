US Open: Stocks rise cautiously ahead of the FOMC minutes

Stocks edge higher after steep losses yesterday as the markets fretted that the Fed could raise rates higher for longer. Will the Fed minutes fuel those fears or will they be considered outdated given the strong data came in after the Fed's February meeting?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2023 1:50 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 33170

S&P futures +0.13% at 4003

Nasdaq futures +0.22% at 12093

In Europe

FTSE -0.72% at 7920

Dax -0.05% at 15380

Learn more about trading indices

  • Will FOMC minutes fuel bets of more rate hikes?
  • Baidu rises 7% after upbeat results
  • USD rises EUR & GBP show resilience
  • Oil falls for a third day on fears of rate hikes slowing growth

FOMC minutes in focus

US stocks are set to open modestly higher after steep losses in the previous session and as investors look ahead to the release of the minutes from the February Fed meeting for more clues on the future path of rate hikes.

While January proved to be a strong month for US equities, February has been a flop, with the S&P500 down almost 2% so far this month. A series of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, including hotter-than-expected inflation, a blowout jobs report, and a rebound in business activity to an 8 month high, has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates higher for longer in order to tame inflation.

In the February meeting, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points. Investors will be scrutinizing the minutes for clues as to how much support there was for a 50 basis point rate hike. This comes after two hawkish policymakers have recently said they would prefer a return to outsized hikes. Any sense of an more hawkish stance at the Fed could pull stocks and gold lower while lifting the USD.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the stronger data was released after the February fed meeting took place. As a result, the market may consider that the meeting minutes are already outdated.

Corporate news

Palo Alto rises pre-market after the cyber security firm posted better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its earnings guidance.

Baidu ADRs surge 7% Chinese search engine reported a big jump in Q4 profits and announced a $5 billion share buyback programme. Net income almost tripled to RMB 4.95 billion.

Nvidia, eBay an Lucid are due to report after the close.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 broke aggressively below the 4050 support, which had been respected across the past two weeks, and then the 4000 psychological level to test support at 3985. This is a confluence of the 50 sma and the multi-month rising trendline support, which could prove to be a tough nut to crack. A break below here exposes the 200 sma at 3940. Below here the 50 sma could offer support at 3920 before the December low at 3760 comes into play. On the flip side, should buyers successfully defend the 3985 level, the next hurdle would be 4050, last week’s low.

s&p500 chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP, EUR hold steady

The USD is rising, extending gains from the previous session as investors look cautiously ahead to the release of the FOMC minutes. A hawkish tone, coupled with strong US data yesterday, could see the US dollar index rise back above 104.00

EUR/USD is showing some resilience against the stronger U.S. dollar after German Ifo business climate data improved in February to 91.1. The data comes after figures yesterday showed that the German private sector returned to growth thanks to a sharp pickup in service sector activity. The improving trend in business sentiment supports further rate hikes from the ECB.

GBP/USD is flat above 121, holding onto yesterday's strong gains following the unexpected return to growth in business activity. However, sterling hasn't been able to extend those gains as attention shifts to the Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade agreement impasse. While the UK & the EU are moving closer to resolving the dispute, discussions for new terms are still ongoing.

EUR/USD -0.01% at 1.0645

GBP/USD +0.01% at 1.2110

Oil falls for a third day

Oil prices are heading lower for a third consecutive day amid concerns about a more hawkish Fed and higher interest rates, which could dampen the oil demand.

Looking ahead, the API oil inventory data is due and is expected to show another build in inventories, which would draw more attention to perceived demand concerns in the US, the world’s largest consumer of oil.

That said, losses are being limited by upbeat data from Europe, which suggests that the region could avoid a recession thanks to surprisingly strong business activity growth. The reopening of the Chinese economy also continues to lend support to oil prices.

China’s oil demand is expected to reach a record high this year. Furthermore, imports could rise between 500k to 1 million bpd to 11.8 million bpd.

 

WTI crude trades -0.5% at $75.90

Brent trades at -0.47% at $82.34

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

19:00 Fed minutes

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil USD SPX 500 fed minutes

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.