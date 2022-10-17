US open: Stocks rise after Bank of America beats forecasts

US futures rise as attention shifts to earnings and Bank of America impresses.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 17, 2022 1:55 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.95% at 29965

S&P futures +1.2% at 3630

Nasdaq futures +1.7% at 10850

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 6911

Dax +0.97% at 12593

Learn more about trading indices

Earnings in focus

US stocks are heading higher after better-than-expected earnings from Bank of America and as the mood improves as UK Chancellor Hunt rips up the min-budget.

The economic calendar is quiet today, leaving investors to focus mainly on earnings, helping the market mood. Upbeat numbers from Bank of America keep investors from fretting over rising interest rates and recession fears.

The move higher comes after San Francisco’s Fed President Mary Daly said she was supportive of raising rates to between 4.5% - 5%, which will be the most likely outcome.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have also turned bullish on stocks in the short term, saying that after a 25% selloff this year, the S&P500 is testing its 200-week moving average. Should bulls successfully defend this level, then a recovery could be on the cards.

Chinese stocks listed in the US rose after President Xi Jinping reiterated that economic development is the party’s top priority. Support for the tech sector was highlighted in a speech, although support for the zero-COVID policy was also noted.

Corporate news:

Bank of America is rising pre-market after reporting a its highest net interest income in over a decade. Top and bottom lines beat estimates in Q3.

Apple is rising pre-market after Morgan Stanley named it a top pick for its ability to withstand an economic downturn.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq continues to trade within a descending channel, which along with the bearish RSI suggests that there could be more downside to come. Buyers would need to rise above 11200/300 Friday’s high, and the falling trendline resistance, 20 sma in order to push higher towards 11700 the October high. A move above here creates a higher high and would be significant, exposing the 50 sma at 12100.

nasdaq1710ci

FX markets – USD falls, GBP jumps

The USD is falling as the USD bulls pause for breath. The USD rallied last week after hawkish FOMC minutes, hotter than forecast inflation data and signs that the US consumer remains resilient.  Over the weekend, Kansas City Fed chief Esther George warned of the dangers of rising rates too quickly.

EUR/USD is rising, capitalizing on USD weakness. However, it is doubtful whether this is the start of a new trend, given the Fed’s aggressive path for tightening ahead.

GBPUSD is rebounding after the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reverses almost all the tax measures set out in the mini-budget three weeks ago. Hunt also announced measures to raise £32 billion and plans to cut income tax would be scrapped indefinitely. The moves have helped restore some credibility in the UK economic outlook. The pound, FTSE and bonds all rise in response to the announcement.

GBP/USD  +1.15% at 1.13

EUR/USD  +0.24% at 0.9750

Oil holds steady after losses last week.

Oil prices are holding steady after losses last week. Whilst recession fears continue to hurt the oil demand outlook, this was offset by China’s continuation of loose monetary policy.

A late slump in oil prices on Friday as failed to inspire much in the way of bargain hunters and trading volumes remain weak.

China, the world’s largest oil importer will be in focus this week with the Communist Party Congress. Q3 GDP and trade data will also be released, shedding some light on how the economic recovery is progressing after COVID lockdowns.

 

WTI crude trades +0.1% at $84.90

Brent trades +0.2% at $91.10

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Nasdaq Oil

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
Yesterday 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Yesterday 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 12:46 PM
    japan_05
    USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:42 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.