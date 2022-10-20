US open: Stocks fall with jobless claims, earnings in focus

Stocks head lower after Tesla disappoints and jobless claims beat forecasts.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2022 2:21 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.12% at 30475

S&P futures -0.16% at 3690

Nasdaq futures -0.5% at 11060

In Europe

FTSE -0.17% at 6920

Dax -0.3% at 12712

Learn more about trading indices

Tesla disappoints

US stocks are set to open lower as investors continue to digest the latest corporate earnings and as jobless claims unexpectedly improve.

Jobless claims dropped to 214k, down from a downwardly revised 226k and well below forecasts of 230k. The data indicates that the labour market remains tight even as demand cools and interest rates rise. The labour market has been resilient, which could embolden the Fed to keep hiking rates aggressively – which is bad news for stocks.

Fed speakers yesterday, including Lorretta Mester and Neel Kashkari were clear on the Fed’s path to continue hiking interest rates. While core inflation is still rising, the US central bank can’t pause hikes.

Three more Federal Reserve speakers are due to hit the airwaves later today.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings are coming through at a speed.

Corporate news:

Tesla falls after mixed results and warning that it doesn’t expect to reach full-year deliveries. Q4 deliveries are unlikely to arrive at the 50% required. Meanwhile, EPS was above forecasts at $1.05, vs $1.01 forecast. Revenue was short of estimates at $21.45 billion.

AT&T rises on after reporting EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $30 billion. This was higher than the consensus of $0.61 on sales of $29.87 billion. The company also added that it was on track to achieve $4-$6 billion in run rate cost savings.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones has rebounded off the October low of 28600, re-taking the 20 sma, the 3000 psychological level, and rising above the falling channel. The price ran into resistance at 30840 yesterday and is falling today. The bullish MACD is keeping buyer’s hopeful, although a rise over 30840 is needed to expose the 50 sma at 31200. Meanwhile, sellers will look for a move below support at 30,000, to open the door to 29700, the June low, and bring 28600 back into target.

dowjones1910ci2

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is falling after solid gains in the previous session. The greenback rallied on hawkish Fed chatter. WUS treasury yields are rising so any losses in the greenback could be capped.

EUR/USD is rising, capitalizing on the weaker USD. German wholesale inflation remained steady at 45.8%, expectations had been for a fall to 44.7%. PPI is considered a lead indicator for CPI, which suggests that CPI will keep rising. The ECB rate decision is next week

GBPUSD is rebounding, rising off session lows after PM Liz Truss resigned. After just 45 days in power, one of the shortest tenures in UK history, the floor will once again been opened with the next leader due to be selected in one week. The pound relief rally comes as Trusonomics comes to an end. The big question is, who is prepared to fill the position? Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said initially he is not interested. If the candidates take too long to appear the pound could get nervous. 

Oil rises further

Oil prices are rising for a second straight session. Oil rallied 3% on Wednesday and trades over 1.5% higher today.

News that China is considering reducing its quarantine period for inbound visitors is helping to boost prices. China, the largest importer of oil has stuck rigidly to its zero-COVID measures despite the economic cost. An easing of restrictions could help the demand outlook for oil.

Oil markets are set to rise across the week after steep falls last week as recession fears hurt the demand outlook.

 

WTI crude trades +1% at $82.90

Brent trades +0.63% at $89.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Today 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Today 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Today 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
By:
David Song
Today 06:30 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 05:17 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 03:50 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 08:49 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.