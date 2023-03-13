US Open: Stocks fall as contagion risk rises

US stocks extend losses from last week, with regional US banks dropping the most. Despite deposits being fully guaranteed, investors are fretting over contagion within the sector.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 13, 2023 1:39 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.56% at 31735

S&P futures -0.6% at 3838

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 11806

In Europe

FTSE -2.2% at 7558

Dax -3% at 14948

Learn more about trading indices

Fallout continues despite deposits fully guaranteed

US point to a weaker start extending losses from last week the markets continue digesting the latest developments surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank and as fears of contagion ripple across the market.

Over the weekend, the Fed agreed to step in to guarantee all deposits in SVB and Signature Bank, as well as set up a new liquidity program in an attempt to calm the market and halt contagion fears. The program will allow banks to sell treasury bonds to the Fed at par if they need to raise liquidity, with the aim of bank’s clients not having to suffer for a serious risk management failure. 

US futures initially rose strongly after the weekend, then quickly reversed those gains. Anyone hoping that the steps over the weekend would have been enough to stem the fallout will be disappointed. Regional banks are getting hammered as investors dump the stocks.

There have been concerns that the Fee hiking interest rates so aggressively could have a big impact, and now cracks are starting to appear in the financial sector.    

Bond yields are falling as the flight to safety overshadows inflation fears and as the markets starts to question the Fed’s ability to hike rates much further.  Goldman Sachs has said that it no longer expects a rate hike from the Fed in March, and JP Morgan has said that it only expects a 25 bps hike, rather than 50 bps previously.

Volatility is likely to remain high as investors assess the fallout and await key macro data points such as inflation data tomorrow. 

Corporate news

Banking stocks are the hares hit, with regional banks suffering the most. First Republic Bank has tumbled 63%, and Western Alliance 68% pre-market. Meanwhile, the big investment banks are also under pressure with Wells Fargo falling 3% and JP Morgan 1.2%.

Seagen jumps 18% pre-market after Pfizer announced plans to acquire the biotech company in a deal worth $43 billion.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq fell below the 200 & 100 sma before finding support on the 100 sma at 11680. The RSI remains below 50, which with a close below the 200 sma, could keep sellers hopeful of further downside. Bears will look for a break below 11680 to extend losses towards 11100, the confluence of the falling trendline support and the June 22 low. Meanwhile, should buyers’ manage a close above the 200 sma at 11885, buyers could push higher towards 12200 and 12470, last week’s high.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD flat, GBP rises

The USD is holding steady despite treasury yields falling as investors pare back expectations of a rate hike in March.  

EUR/USD is rising as investors look ahead to the ECB rate decision on Thursday. The market is expecting a 50 bps rate hike. However, the market it now viewing 3.5% as the terminal rate in light of the SVB fallout, down from 4% previously.

GBP/USD is rising as sterling capitalizes on the weaker USDD and looks ahead to the UK budget on Wednesday. Data on Friday showed that the UK economy grew at a faster pace than expected in January, rising 0.3% MoM. Expectations of a 25 basis point rate hike in March have eased from being fully priced in down to 75%.  

EUR/USD +0.3% at 1.0640

GBP/USD +0.3% at 1.2053

Oil drops to a 2023 low

Oil prices have tumbled over 4%, adding to losses of 3.5% last week, as fears of a fresh financial crisis rattle the market, overshadowing a recovery in Chinese demand.

WTI has fallen to a 2023 low as fares of contagion following the failure of SVB hit risk sentiment. Market sentiment was already fragile amid fears of further tightening by the Fed and by high crude oil inventories. The latest developments and the prospect of contagion means a recession in the US could be closer than expected,  

 

WTI crude trades -4.9% at $73.10

Brent trades at -4.73% at $78,80

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 US inflation expectations


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Oil Banks

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.