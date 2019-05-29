Headlines
- US indices traded roughly 1% lower across the board to hit their lowest levels in 10 weeks.
- Ten of the eleven sectors fell for the second straight day. Materials (XLB) eked out a small gain while Utilities (XLU) were once again the weakest sector.
- Traders were once again aflutter over an inverted yield curve, with the 10yr-3mo spread stretching further into negative territory.
- Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) dumped more than 4% on the ongoing lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of facilitating the opioid epidemic.
- Asian indices are pointing to a lower open, with Korea’s KOSPI pointing to an opening loss in excess of -1%.
*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*
