Headlines
- US indices closed higher for the fifth straight day, boosted by the weekend’s US-Mexico immigration deal to avoid tariffs.
- Technology led the way higher again today, with the sector gaining roughly 1%. The high-yielding sectors (REITs and Utilities) were the weakest of the major stock types.
- M&A news: Salesforce (CRM, -5.2%) fell on news that it that it was acquiring Tableau (DATA, +34%). United Technologies (UTX, -3%) dipped after announcing it was merging with Raytheon (RTN, +1%)
- Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied another 21%, leaving the stock up 600% from its IPO price from earlier this year.
*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*
**No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in tomorrow’s Asian session.**
