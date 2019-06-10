﻿

US Equity Handover Five Straight Up Days for Stocks Among MA News

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

June 10, 2019 5:26 PM
Headlines

  • US indices closed higher for the fifth straight day, boosted by the weekend’s US-Mexico immigration deal to avoid tariffs.
  • Technology led the way higher again today, with the sector gaining roughly 1%. The high-yielding sectors (REITs and Utilities) were the weakest of the major stock types.
  • M&A news: Salesforce (CRM, -5.2%) fell on news that it that it was acquiring Tableau (DATA, +34%). United Technologies (UTX, -3%) dipped after announcing it was merging with Raytheon (RTN, +1%)
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied another 21%, leaving the stock up 600% from its IPO price from earlier this year.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

**No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in tomorrow’s Asian session.**

