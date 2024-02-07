US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD

Without top-tier economic data scheduled, I suspect market conditions likely favour technical analysis over the foreseeable future whilst a pullback on USD plays out.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:46 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US dollar index technical analysis (daily chart):

The US dollar index enjoyed its best 2-day rally between Friday and Monday thanks to the strong NFP figures and inflationary ISM services report.  So it can be excused for being the weakest FX major on Tuesday, as it simply looks like a retracement against that two-day bullish move.

 

The small bearish inside day around the cycle high and subsequent gap lower today suggests the US dollar index wants to retrace further. But let us not lose sight of the fact that the US dollar index retains a bullish daily structure, and any pullback towards its 200-day EMA (103.50) is likely to be viewed favourably by bulls.

 

Even if it flirts with a break beneath the 200-day EMA, I suspect the elongated bullish engulfing candle is going to be tough to break beneath. So unless the Fed turn on their dovish mode, bears may look to enjoy a retracement lower for USD on the intraday timeframes until momentum reverts to the bullish daily trend.

20240207usdindex

 

Forex majors overview (daily chart):

We’re not in a phase where forex majors are dominated by the USD by equal degrees. And that is to be expected during a corrective phase which lacks a macro catalyst. And without top-tier data to drive the US dollar, FX major pairs are playing nicely with technical levels.

 

  • GBP/USD has rallied from its 200-day EMA after breaking down from its 1.26 – 1.28 range, and now flirting with a break of its old support level around 1.26.
  • USD/CHF printed a 1-day bearish reversal candle (shooting star) at its 100-day EMA after it failed to hold onto its breakout above the January high – perhaps there’s room for a deeper pullback
  • AUD/UD and NZD/NZD are trying to extend their gains for a second day with minimal effort. Yet NZD/USD is staling around 0.6100 and its 200-day EMA whilst AUD/USD is struggling to tap the 0.6650 level or 10-day EMA
  • A bearish engulfing day formed on USD/JPY, but already in Wednesday’s Asian session is lacks enthusiasm to drop materially lower
  • USD/CAD formed a tripled top on the daily chart around a 50% retracement level, but is trying to fund support around its 100 and 200-day EMAs
  • EUR/USD has heled above its December low, but given the magnitude of the drop to that key support level an eventual break beneath it is currently favoured

20240207usdmajors

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The bias for a move to 150 remains in place, although yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle warns of a pullback. The 1-hour chart shows that USD/JPY has found support above its weekly pivot point and at its 200-bar EMA. Given the two small bullish hammers and bullish engulfing candle, a sing low may have formed.

 

Bulls could seek dips within the last 3-hour range in anticipation of a break above 148, and potential move for 148.20 and 148.35.

Due to the potential for the US dollar to retrace further, another leg lower also remains a possibility. At which point, I would seek bullish setups if evidence of support appears around 147.20 or 146.60 – 146.80.

20240207usdjpy

 

USD/CAD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The BOC was the latest central bank to push back on cutting rates too soon, which helped the Canadian dollar catch a bid against the US dollar. As noted on the daily chart, a tripled top occurred at a 50% level, and previous analysis has also noted CAD’s tendency to react around 50% retracement levels. And that could come in handy now.

 

Prices are trying to hold above the 200-day EMA around a volume cluster, but if prices retrace further then bulls could seek to enter around 1.3450 / 50% retracement level for a swing trade long. And as I suspect then current move lower is corrective, perhaps it can also break above the triple top and its way to the original 1.36 target.

20240207usdcad

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD USD CAD USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Today 04:12 AM
NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue
Yesterday 10:53 PM
AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
Yesterday 10:37 PM
Gold Forecast: Commodity Deflation and Wall Street’s Short Positions
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dollars and Sense: The Short-Term Case for US Dollar Strength
Yesterday 02:32 PM
EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:37 PM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:50 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 5, 2024 10:19 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 5, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.