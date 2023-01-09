US Dollar Fake out?

USD/CHF has a strong correlation with the DXY. Therefore, if one wishes to trade a currency pair rather then the US Dollar Index, USD/CHF could be a good choice!

January 9, 2023 9:06 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

The US Dollar Index (DXY) reached it highest level in 20 years on September 28th at 114.78.  Since then, the index has been moving lower.  Most recently, the DXY has been moving lower in an orderly downward sloping channel from November 21st, 2022, when price made a near-term high at 107.99.  Price then struggled to break below the 50% retracement level from the lows of January 2022 to the highs of September 2022 near 104.72.  However, as the new year arrived, the direction of the DXY looked like it may be changing.  On January 3rd, the DXY broke out above the top trendline of the channel and continued higher until January 5th.  However, Average Hourly Earnings and US Non-Manufacturing PMI was released on Friday and suggested that the Fed may turn less hawkish.  As a result, price fell back towards the top trendline of the previous channel.  On Monday, not only did the DXY break back into the channel, but it also broke below a long-term trendline dating to May 2021.  Was this a false breakout above the top of the channel?  If so, often when price fails to break out of one side of a pattern it moves to test the opposite side.  Therefore, the target on the downside for the DXY is near 101.30, which is also the lows from May 30th, 2022.  If price is to get there, it must first pass-through support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the above-mentioned time frame.  If price bounces, resistance is at the top trendline of the channel and today’s high at 103.94. Above there, the DXY can move to yesterday’s high of 105.63, then the 200 Day Moving Average at 106.33.

DXY Daily Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If fx traders are looking to trade an fx pair, rather than the US Dollar Index, USD/CHF is the place to look.  The pair has a strong positive correlation with the DXY, as shown in the panel at the bottom of the chart below.  The current correlation coefficient between the 2 assets is +0.88.  Correlations with a reading above +0.80 are considered to be strong, positive correlations.  Therefore, if the DXY moves in one direction, USD/CHF tends to move in the same direction.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On November 21st, 2022, as the DXY was making a near-term high, so was USD/CHF near 0.9598.  However, as the DXY was trading in a downward sloping channel, USD/CHF was trading in a descending wedge formation.  On January 3rd, price moved above the top trendline of the wedge, just as the DXY moved above the channel.  Today, USD/CHF moved back into the wedge, just as the DXY moved back into the channel.  If this move does prove to be a false breakout above the wedge, price could move to the other side of the wedge, which is near 0.9140.  The 2022 low is just below there at 0.9192.  Resistance is at today’s high of 0.9167, then yesterday’s high of 0.9409.  If USD/CHF moves above there, the next resistance level isn’t until November 21st highs at 0.9598.

 

Trade USD/CHF nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The DXY may be posting a false breakout above the top trendline of the near-term channel.  If so, the target is the bottom side of the channel.  USD/CHF has a strong correlation with the DXY.  Therefore, if one wishes to trade a currency pair rather then the US Dollar Index, USD/CHF could be a good choice!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Correlation DXY USD CHF

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
        EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 25, 2024 10:28 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.