US dollar down on government shutdown

The market’s main focus remains fixated on developments in Washington. The dollar has started the new week on the back foot as US politicians failed to break a stalemate on a stopgap bill needed to fund the government at the weekend.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2018 8:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market’s main focus remains fixated on developments in Washington. The dollar has started the new week on the back foot as US politicians failed to break a stalemate on a stopgap bill needed to fund the government at the weekend. As a result, the shutdown has dragged into its third day, raising doubts over a March Federal Reserve rate hike. The uncertainty has also weighed on stocks with US index futures being slightly lower at the time of this writing. The fact that neither the dollar nor the stock markets have sold off heavily yet means investors are probably still hopeful – maybe rightly so – that there will be some sort of a resolution in Washington soon. If that’s proven to be the case then we could see a speedy recovery in both markets. Meanwhile the economic calendar is quite quiet today, which means the focus will remain on Capitol Hill. But the rest of the week will be busier as we will have Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank rate decisions, as well as a few important macro pointers to look forward to.  

Will Bank of Japan help relieve pressure on the dollar?

The Bank of Japan will issue its interest rate decision and monetary policy statement, and hold its press conference on Tuesday. The markets will be watching closely for any signs that the central bank may be looking to wind down its stimulus programme at some point in the foreseeable future after it unexpectedly reduced its purchases of Japanese government bonds recently. Speculators saw this a sign that the central bank may be leaning towards tighter monetary policy. Any further indication on Tuesday of stimulus reduction or an otherwise more hawkish Bank of Japan, could result in another boost for the yen. However, if the BoJ dismisses the importance of that QE taper and reaffirms that it will maintain its policy open wide then the yen could weaken as Japanese stocks probably march further higher. The resulting risk-on rally and yen weakness could boost the risk-sensitive USD/JPY pair. The latter could find additional boost from Capitol Hill, should US politicians sort out the mess they have created.

USD/JPY tests key support

So, there is a good possibility the USD/JPY may bounce back in the coming days. However from a purely technical stand point, price action is far from being bullish at the moment. But at around the 110.50 area, the USD/JPY is testing a key support zone anyway. The bulls would like to see a low form here, while the bears would be looking for a breakdown. Depending on which group of market participants will win the battle here, we could see a sizeable move in the direction of the break in the coming days. The short-term bias could turn bullish if and when the USD/JPY goes back above the most recent high at 111.45, for then we will have a short-term higher high in place. For the bears, meanwhile, a close below 110.00 could be the trigger that they need.

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.