﻿

Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, USD/JPY

GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE’s Bailey. USD/JPY falls ahead of US consumer confidence data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 28, 2023 8:09 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE’s Bailey

GBP/USD is pushing higher on signs that UK inflation may not cool as quickly as the Bank of England is hoping.

The latest data from the British Retail Consortium showed that fresh food annual inflation in the UK in March was 17%, up from 16.3 in February. Overall food inflation increased to 15% up from 14.5%. The data comes after CPI last week unexpectedly jumped to 10.4%.

The BoE  and the Fed both hiked rates by 25 bps last week. The market is pricing in the probability that the Fed holds fire at the next meeting at 70%. This is 50% for the BoE, favouring the pound.

The pound is also being held higher by the upbeat market mood as banking fears fade and as investors look ahead to BoE governor Andrew Bailey speaking later today.

The USD is falling across the board. US consumer confidence data will also be in focus.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD rebounded off the rising trendline support at 1.2190 and has risen above resistance at 1.2270 the February 14 high. This combined with the bullish RSI could see buyers look to test resistance at 1.2348 the March high, ahead of 1.2448 the 2023 high.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.2270. A break below here brings 1.2190 yesterday’s low into focus and then 1.2150 the 50 sma. A break below here negates the near term uptrend.

gbpusd CHART

 

USD/JPY falls ahead of US consumer confidence data

USD/JPY his falling even as the market mood is improving as recent banking worries continue to fade. The yen which usually benefits from safe haven flows is leading the gains thanks to consolidation of overseas profits by Japanese companies ahead of the end of the Japanese financial year on Friday.

A rise in Japan’s services inflation is also boosting the yen, with investors betting that the BoJ will adopt a less dovish stance going forwards, despite comments from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda defending easy monetary policy.

Meanwhile the USD, is falling as investors continue to bet that the Fed will pause rate hikes at the next meeting.

Attention now turns to the US consumer confidence reading which is expected to slip for a third straight month to 101 down from 102.9. Weak confidence could further fuel bets that the Fed will adopt a less hawkish stance.

Where next for USD/JPY?

USD/JPY continues to trades within a falling channel. After finding support at 129.65 the price has rebounded and is testing resistance of the upper band of the channel.

Buyers could look for a rise above 131.75 yesterday’s high to extend gains to 132.80 the 50 sma.

Meanwhile sellers could be encouraged by the RSI below 50. Sellers will look for a fall below 129.65 2023 low to create a lower low and extend the bearish trend towards 128.00 the February low.

USDJPY CHART

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Jobs report has little RBA implications, back to watching China
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Even the strongest market trends are under threat
Yesterday 11:48 PM
AUD/USD holds 64c ahead of AU jobs, crude oil slips 3%: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI drops amid demand concerns
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Nears 155 – Is the BOJ “The Boy Who Cried Wolf?”
Yesterday 02:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ inches higher ahead of Fed speakers
Yesterday 01:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_03
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Jobs report has little RBA implications, back to watching China
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:40 AM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Even the strongest market trends are under threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:48 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds 64c ahead of AU jobs, crude oil slips 3%: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:16 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil analysis: WTI drops amid demand concerns
        By:
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.