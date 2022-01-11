Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, WTI oil

EUR/USD rises ahead of Powell & Lagarde. US crude oil rises ahead of API stockpile data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 11, 2022 8:09 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises ahead of Powell & Lagarde

EURUSD is edging higher paring losses from the previous session. Cautious trade dominates ahead of a testimony by Fed Chair Powell before Congress and a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Powell is expected to stick with the Fed’s hawkish bias as inflation is set to reach 7%. Congress is likely to grill Powell on the Fed’s plan to avoid high inflation becoming entrenched.

Separately ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak. The ECB is significantly more dovish than the Fed. The two speeches could highlight central bank diversion, hurting demand for the euro.

Learn more about the Fed

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUSD continues to trade above a rising trendline dating back to late November. The price is testing the 50 sma resistance at 1.1340. A move above here is needed in order to target 1.1385 the January and December high. Above this level buyers could gain traction.

Support can be seen at 1.13 round number and 1.1280 the rising trendline support. In order for the bearish trend to resume, sellers will be looking for a move below 1.1186 the 2021 low.   

EURUSD chart

US crude oil rises ahead of API stockpile data

US crude oil is on the rise, after two straight days of declines. Concerns over the demand outlook has weighed on the price of oil. However, developed economies are not imposing mobility restrictions despite surging Omicron infections, supporting oil prices.

OPEC+ is failing to reach its output quota following the increase in production agreement, which along with production disruptions in Libya is helping to keep oil prices buoyant.

API stockpile data is due. Expectations are for a 2-million-barrel draw. A larger than forecast draw could list oil prices higher.

Attention will also be on Fed Powell’s testimony which could drive movement in the USD.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for WTI oil prices?

WTI oil price has been trending higher since late December, before running into resistance at 80.24. The price has since eased lower but remains above its 50 & 100 sma and its rising trendline dating back to late December. The RSI is also supportive of further upside.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 80.00/24 the psychological level, recent high. Beyond here 80.80 November 16 high comes into play.

On the flip side, support can be seen at 78.00 the rising trendline, ahead of 77.30 the 50 sma and December high and the 100 sna at 75.00.

oil chart

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Oil EUR USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Today 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.