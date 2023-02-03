Two trades to watch: EUR/GBP, DAX

EUR/GBP holds gains post central bank announcements & ahead of PMI data. DAX falls as risk sentiment falters & ahead of NFP.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 3, 2023 8:19 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP holds gains post central bank announcements & ahead of PMI data

 

EUR/GBP is holding steady after four straight days of gains. The pair rallied 0.5% yesterday as investors digested the BoE and ECB interest rate announcements and considered the ECB the most hawkish of the two.

While both central banks raised interest rates by 50 basis points, the BoE downwardly revised its inflation forecast for this year and removed the more hawkish elements of the statement, hinting at a 25 bps hike in March.

Meanwhile, the ECB hiked by 50 basis points and said that the disinflationary process hadn’t started and hinted to another 50 bps hike in March.

Attention is now turning towards UK & Eurozone composite PMI data, which are expected to confirm the preliminary readings of 47.8 (UK) and 50.2 in Europe.

Eurozone PPI data is also due and is forecast to show the inflation cooled to 22.5% YoY in December, down from 27.1%.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

 

After rebounding off the rising trendline support at 0.8760, EURGBP pushed higher and broke above 0.89, the previous 2023 high running into resistance at 0.8955. The RSI supports further upside while it remains below 70, overbought territory.

Buyers could look for a rise over 0.8955 to extend the bullish run towards 0.90 round number.

Meanwhile, immediate support can be seen at 0.89, with a break below here opening the door to 0.8850 the January 24 high and 0.8775 the rising trendline support.

eurgbp chart

 

DAX falls as risk sentiment falters & ahead of NFP

 

The DAX is heading lower, paring gains from the previous session as investors continue digesting the central bank bonanza, disappointing data from big tech after the close and look ahead to the release of EU S nonfarm payroll reports.

Apple, Amazon & Alphabet, technology bellwethers, posted results on Thursday after the close which showed the economic slowdown crimping demand for e-commerce, digital advertising, electronic devices and cloud computing, sending the stocks sharply lower and hitting risk sentiment more broadly across the financial markets.

The negativity is setting European stocks off to a weaker start on Friday. Across the European session, German composite PMI data is expected to confirm 49.7 in January, up from 49 in December.

Sentiment in the afternoon will be driven by the US non-farm payroll data, which is expected to show 190k jobs created last month. Wage growth is forecast to hold steady at 0.3%, and unemployment tick higher to 3.6%.

The weaker ADP payroll figure but stronger US jobless claims numbers suggest that notoriously volatile numbers from payroll figures could come in roughly in line with expectations. A weaker-than-forecast report could support a less hawkish Fed and give stock markets a boost.

Where next for the DAX?

 

The DAX trades at the upper end of the multi-month rising channel. The price broke above resistance at 15270, the mid-January high, running into resistance at 15570. The RSI is in overbought territory so buyers should be cautious; a fall lower or some consolidation could be on the cards. The long upper wick on yesterday’s candle suggests that there much acceptance at the higher price.

Sellers could look for a break below 15270, opening the door to 14900 the January 19 low and 14700 the December high.

Bue5rs could look for a rise above 15570 to create a higher high and bring 15745 the February high into play.

 

dax chart

 

 



Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax EUR/GBP

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:49 AM
    gold_06
    US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:17 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 09:22 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.