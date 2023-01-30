Two trades to watch: DAX, Oil

DAX falls ahead of GDP data. Oil slips in early trade with OPEC+ coming into focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 30, 2023 8:13 AM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls ahead of GDP data

The DAX, along with its European peers, is pointing to a softer open at the start of the new week after booking gains of 0.77% last week.

The market mood has turned cautious ahead of a key week for central bank meetings, which sees rate decisions from the ECB, the Fed and the BoE.

While the Fed is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points, the ECB and the BoE are expected to hike by 50 basis points.

Before the looming central bank meetings begin, investors today will look to German GDP data, which is expected to show that the economy stalled in Q4 at 0% growth QoQ.

The data comes as the outlook for the German economy has improved recently, thanks in part to a warmer winter which has helped to cut consumption of natural gas. The German economy is no longer expected to fall into recession this year as the base case scenario, with the German government forecasting 0.2% growth in 2023.

A combination of China re-opening, the improved growth outlook and hopes of a rate cut by the Fed by the end of the year have helped the DAX rally over 8% in January.

However, there are still plenty of risks that could derail the rally, including earnings downgrades, inflation not cooling sufficiently quickly and an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is consolidating around below the 2023 high of 15200 but is holding above 15000. The RSI has eased out of the outbought territory and remains within the rising channel dating back to early November.

Buyers will look for a rise over 15270, the 2023 high, ahead of 15500, the rising trendline resistance towards 15745.

Sellers will look for a fall below 15000 towards 14300 the December high. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 14580.

dax3001ci

 

Oil slips in early trade with OPEC+ coming into focus

Oil prices are falling at the start of the week, paring earlier gains ahead a big week for central banks and the OPEC+ meeting. Ministers are not expected to tweak oil output when they meet on February 1st.

Oil had risen in early trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a drone attack in Iran and as China pledged to support the post-Covid recovery by boosting consumption.

China resumes business this week after the Lunar New Year, and initial figures suggest that domestic travel and consumption have bounced back firmly. However, this is not helping oil prices in early trade.

The risk-off cautious mood in the market ahead of the central bank meetings is hurting risk assets, including oil.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil trades caught between the 50 sma and 100 sma while the RSI is neutral at 50, giving away few clues.

A breakout trade could see buyers look for a break above 82.10, last week’s high, and 83.30, the December high, to expose the 100 sma at 86.00.

Sellers could look for a fall below the 50 sma at 77.8 and 76.80, the multi-month falling trendline. It would take a move below 72.50 to create a lower low.

 

oil3001ci

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil Dax

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
Yesterday 04:03 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Yesterday 10:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_05
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:19 AM
    channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
    USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:24 PM
      stocks_04
      Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 05:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.