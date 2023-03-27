Two trades to watch: DAX, GBP/USD

DAX rises as banking jitters ease and with IFO business climate data in focus. GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE’s Andrew Bailey.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 27, 2023 8:04 AM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX rises as banking jitters ease and with IFO business climate data in focus

  • DAX rises as banking jitters calm
  • German IFO business climate data to ease to 91
  • DAX attempts to break into rising channel

The DAX is pointing to a stronger start after weakness at the end of last week. The index tumbled 1.66% on Friday amid jitters within the banking sector shifted their focus from Credit Suisse to Deutsche Bank. Fears of this German bank being on the edge of collapse sent the share price over 8% lower.

German manufacturing PMI was also weaker than forecast showing a deeper contraction that expected. However, the service sector grew at a faster pace than expected to 53.9 up from 50.9.

Today the market mood is brighter amid hopes that authorities and regulators can ring fence stresses within the banking sector.

Banks will remain under the spotlight. Attention will also be on German IFO business climate data which is expected to slip to 91 in March down from 91.1 and 5 months of improving.

ECB officials Franks Elderson and Isabel Schnabel will also speak today.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX once again found support on the 100 sma on Friday at 14800, before rebounding. The price is attempting to rise back into the multi-month ascending channel.

A rise above 15000 psychological level is a bullish signal; investors will now be looking for a rise above 15190, Friday’s high to expose the 50 sma at 15286, which is also last week’s high. A rise above here creates a higher high.

On the flip side, failure to push back into the ascending channel could see the price fall back to wards support at 15000 and 14800. A break below here creates a lower low and brings 14700 into focus.

dax chart

 

GBP/USD rises ahead of BoE’s Andrew Bailey

  • GBP/USD rises after gains last week
  • BoE’s Andrew Bailey due to speak
  • GBP/USD looks to resistance at 1.2270

GBP/USD is edging higher at the start of the week after booking 0.45% gains across last week.

The pound gained last week after the BoE raised interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistently high inflation, which rose to 10.4%.

Mixed data on Friday, after UK retail sales rose by more than expected, jumping 1.2% MoM, but the UK composite PMI eased to 52.2, down from 53.1 in February. Still this points to marginal growth in Q1.

Meanwhile the USD fell last week as the ongoing banking crisis saw investors rein in Fed rate hike expectations. As Fed President James Bullard pointed out “Financial stress can be harrowing but also trends to reduce the level of interest rates”.

The markets are pricing in a more than 80% probability of the Fed keeping rates on hold at the upcoming meeting.

Today the pair is edging lower as banking jitters remain and as investors look ahead to a speech by BoE’s Andrew Bailey and a speech by the Fed’s Jefferson.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD rebounded from 1.18 the 2023 low, rising above the 50, 100 & 200 sma. The price ran into resistance at 1.2348 last week and has eased back below support turned resistance at 1.2270. The RSI remains above 50 keeping buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers will look for a rise above 1.2270 and 1.2348 to create a higher high and extend the bullish trend.

Meanwhile support can be seen at 1.2150 the 50 sma and 1.2090 the 100 sma. A break below here could open the door to 1.2020 the low Wednesday 15 March.

gbpusd chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 04:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:38 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:33 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:46 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.