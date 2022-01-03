The US Dollar wasn’t the only currency on the move on Monday

The Fed will be ending while the ECB is extending

January 3, 2022 8:44 PM
Forex trading
 

As my colleague Matt Weller wrote about earlier, the US Dollar crushed it on the first trading day of the new year.  The DXY moved from a low of 95.65 (just above the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.57) to a high of 96.32!  The index moved back inside a symmetrical triangle, posting a false breakdown near the 50% retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021.  With the aggressive move higher in the DXY, comes a similar, but opposite move in EUR/USD, as the pair fell over 100 pips and formed a bearish engulfing candle!

20220103 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Euro makes up 58% of the DXY, so it makes sense that a solid move higher in the DXY would have an inverse affect on the Euro.  But its not only technical.  With the Fed moving forward the timeframe for the end of its bond purchasing program by 3 months to March, the Fed will be ending while the ECB is extending.  Although the ECB will be ending its PEPP purchase program, it will still be purchasing bonds through its restructured APP program until the committee deems its feasible to stop.  This is  now a case of a hawkish Fed vs a dovish ECB. 

Central Banks: Liftoff in Focus?

On a 240-minute timeframe, after reaching a low on November 24th, 2021 near 1.1182, EUR/USD bounced to the 50% retracement level from the highs of November 9th, 2021 to the lows on November 24th, 2021, near 1.1383.  The pair has since been creating higher lows and lower highs, forming a symmetrical triangle.  On Friday, EUR/USD posted a false breakout and tested the prior resistance November 24th highs.  However, with the strong move in the US Dollar, EUR/USD pulled back into the triangle and tested the lows from December 29th, near 1.1274. Resistance is now at a confluence of Monday’s highs near 1.1386 and the previously mentioned 50% retracement level at 1.1395.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same time frame above there is at 1.1446 and then the top downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel near 1.1465.  If EUR/USD breaks below 1.1274, the bottom trendline of the triangle is very close at 1.1260.  Below there, price can fall all the way to the lows of November 24th, 2021 at 1.1182, then the bottom downward sloping trendline of the channel near 1.1140.

20220103 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

 





          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.