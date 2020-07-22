The Sentiment of Industrial Metals are Positive on Stimulus Packages

The market sentiment of industrial metals is positive on the stimulus package from different countries. Recently, European Union leaders reached an agreement on a EUR750 billion stimulus package. Besides, the U.S. president Donald Trump also said the second stimulus package would come....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2020 11:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Sentiment of Industrial Metals are Positive on Stimulus Packages

The market sentiment of industrial metals is positive on the stimulus package from different countries. Recently, European Union leaders reached an agreement on a EUR750 billion stimulus package. Besides, the U.S. president Donald Trump also said the second stimulus package would come.

The industrial metals sharply rebounded from March low. Let's take a look on copper, palladium and platinum.


Copper Futures: Bullish bias remains


The Copper futures, as shown on the daily chart, remains holding on the upside after soaring around 38% from March low.

Currently, the prices stay above the rising 20-day moving average. It would suggest the bullish outlook for the prices.

However, the relative strength index breaks down the overbought level at 70, which would indicate that the prices may enter a phase of consolidation.

As long as the support level at $2.78 (the 50% retracement of recent upmove) is not broken, the technical outlook of copper futures remains bullish. The resistance levels would be located at $3.00 and $3.20.

In an alternative scenario, a break below $2.78 would trigger a deeper pullback to $2.70 (the high of June 10).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



Palladium Futures: Upside breakout


The technical outlook of Palladium futures would be bullish on the daily chart as the prices broke above the symmetric triangle pattern.

Both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are turning upward. Besides, the relative strength index is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at $1960 (the low of July 14), while the resistance levels would be located at $2370 (the high of March 31) and $2550 (the high of March 6) respectively.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Platinum Futures: Further advance

On a daily chart, platinum futures have broken above the declining trend line drawn from January top. In addition, the prices have recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms. Both technical configuration would favor the bullish outlook.

Readers would set the resistance levels at $1045 (the high of January) and $1165 (100% measured move). The support level is located at $850 (around both 20-day and 50-day moving averages).



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Commodities Copper

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.