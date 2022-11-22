Tesla (TSLA) hits its lowest share price since November 2020

With recalls, worries about the impact of Covid in China, and the focus on Elon Musk at Twitter, Tesla shares have been selling off aggressively.

November 22, 2022 8:08 PM
Electric vehicle charging

Pick your poison if you are looking for reasons as to why the EV maker is hitting 2-year lows.   There are plenty of headlines in the news lately surrounding Telsa’s stock price as it moves to an intra-day low of 166.19 on Tuesday. Over the last few days, Tesla has issued recalls for hundreds of thousands of cars due to problems related to everything from rear taillights to airbags.  How about the problems in China?  Not only is Telsa dealing with the Covid issues still plaguing the country (just like everyone else), but it also has to deal with an increase in competition from locals as well, such as Nio. And what about Elon Musk?  First, he admitted that he sold TSLA shares to help raise cash to buy Twitter.  Second, some investors are concerned that Musk is putting too much of his time into running Twitter rather than where they feel it can be better spent, such as running Tesla.  In addition, Musk has told employees at Twitter that they need to work harder or they can leave.  Many have left, prompting a recall of essential employees as advertising dries up. Some even speculate that twitter may not be there when they wake up in the morning! 

 

Trade Tesla now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

All of this, not to mention a bear market in the NASDAQ, has caused Tesla’s share price to fall from a split-adjusted high of 424.50 on November 4th, 2021 to today’s low of 166.19.  This includes a selloff on the weekly timeframe during 8 of the last 10 weeks (including this week).  The last time TSLA was this low was just before breaking out into new high territory during the week of November 16th, 2020.

20221122 tsla weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What you need to know about the Tesla stock split

On a daily timeframe, TSLAs share price has pierced through horizontal support at 167.50 (see weekly) to an intraday low of 166.19.  However, price has since bounced and is trading in positive territory for the day.  If price continues to move lower, the first support level is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of May 24th to the highs of September 20th, at 139.96.  Below there, price can fall to the bottom trendline of the channel TSLA has been in for the last year, near 131.75, then additional horizontal support from late October 2020 at 122.28.  However, notice that the RSI is making a higher low as price is making a lower low.  This is an indication that price may be ready to bounce.  In addition, TSLA has formed a descending wedge.  The expectation for a descending wedge is that price will break out to the top side of the formation and retrace 100%.  In this case the target is near 237.40.  However, if price is to get there, it must first pass through resistance at 200.82.  Above the target, resistance is at the gap opening of 257.50.

20221122 tsla daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With recalls, worries about the impact of Covid in China, and the focus on Elon Musk at Twitter, Tesla shares have been selling off aggressively.  However, the stock price is at support, with a diverging RSI and a reversal formation (descending wedge).  Is TSLA ready to bounce?  If all the bad news is already priced in, the share price could be ready for a bounce towards 237.40!

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Equities Tesla Motors tech giants

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_02
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:54 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:14 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:29 PM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:20 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.