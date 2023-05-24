S&P 500 forecast: Stocks could fall even further

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 24, 2023 5:54 PM
192 views
Close-up of market chart
US stock markets opened deep in the red and we haven’t seen any signs of a comeback just yet. The risks remain skewed to the downside, as selling momentum is rapidly growing. The S&P 500 forecast remains bearish, as things stand.

Before discussing why markets are falling, let’s take a look at the charts of the S&P 500.

Here, the weekly shows the index is turning lower from a key long-term inflection point circa 4140, a level which was previously support and resistance on several occasions. A decisive break below last week’s low would be a significant technical development.

S&P 500 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The daily chart of the S&P shows the index has already broken below a short-term bullish trend line and 21-day exponential moving average. A close below 4108 would create a short-term lower low. If that happens, then watch out below! In that case, a move down to 4050 would become highly likely, with the subsequent target being around 3990ish where the 200-day average meets the longer-term trend line.

S&P 500 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

For the bulls, well there’s nothing to cheer right now and the best course of action for them is to sit on their hands and await a bullish reversal. It could be a long wait. A move above 4140 would be an ideal outcome for the bulls, as things stand.

 

Why are stocks falling?

Today’s losses come hot on the heels of a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, which carried on overnight in index futures along with Asian and European markets. Investors are awaiting the FOMC’s last meeting minutes, due to be released shortly. However, this is unlikely to be a catalyst behind a potential market recovery, as the focus remains firmly fixated on the US debt limit situation. A sell-off in the markets was always going to be needed to put pressure on the two sides to make a compromise. Negotiators are still far apart on key issues. They must act quickly to avert a default – and to stop the market turmoil. But have they left it all too late?

It is not just stocks. Sentiment towards nearly all risk assets has turned negative quite abruptly this week. Concerns are on the rise about the health of the Chinese and European economies and fears about the US debt ceiling. You also have a Fed still keen to tighten its policy further, while inflation in some parts of the world continues to remain very high, causing all sorts of problems and hurting the pockets of consumers. For example, the UK CPI eased less than expected to a still very high 8.7% in April. Businesses are not doing very well either, especially in the manufacturing sector, as we found out on Tuesday with those weak PMI numbers.

Stocks in Europe and China, copper and cryptos all sink

Earlier today we saw a sharp drop in shares of Europe’s top luxury brands, including Herms, LVMH and Kering, among others. This came on the back of a fresh drop in Chinese shares to a new low for the year. The selling meant the German DAX had now relinquished the entire sharp gains from last week in the space of just three days. Copper, too, hit a new low for the year, hurt by concerns about demand from China, the world’s top importers of base metals (and many other commodities).

Commodity dollars lead drop in FX

The risk off sentiment also filtered through the FX markets, causing commodity dollars to sink. Overnight the RBNZ hiked interest rate by 25 basis points, but the central bank also indicated that it is done with hiking, and this cause the NZD to drop sharply as traders priced out further rate hikes. The kiwi also took a hit because of the risk off trade weighing on all commodity dollars.

However, it wasn’t just ComDolls that struggled against the greenback. The pound and euro also fell, albeit the losses were contained. This morning saw inflation data come in stronger from the UK but this failed to provide any meaningful support for the GBP/USD, with the cable turning lower shortly after to drop to a new low on the week.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.