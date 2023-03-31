S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 31, 2023 1:28 PM
66 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures +0.3% at 32960

S&P futures +0.3% at 4060

Nasdaq futures +0.16% at 12985

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7646

Dax +0.5% at 15600

  • US core PCE unexpectedly cools
  • S&P 500 set to see strongest weekly performance since early January
  • EUR/USD falls as eurozone CPI cools
  • Oil set for 8% gains this week

Learn more about trading indices

Fed’s main inflation gauge in focus

US futures are after the latest core PCE data unexpectedly cooled fueling optimism that peak interest rates could be near.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation cooled to 4.6% YoY in February, down from 4.7% in January. Expectations had been for the reading to remain unchanged. Meanwhile personal spending also slowed to 0.2%, down significantly from 2% in January.

Things are moving in the right direction for the Fed but at a painstakingly slow pace.

The data comes after the markets had scaled back rate hike bets as the banking crisis unfolded and priced in a pause by the Fed in the May meeting and two rate cuts by the end of the year.

In line with less hawkish Fed bets, stocks are rising and the USD has eased.

US indices are set to book strong gains across the week with the S&P 500 on course for its best week since January.

Looking ahead attention will now pivot towards US Michigan consumer confidence which is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 63.2 in March, down from 67 in February.

Corporate news

Amazon will be in focus as UK workers to strike for 6-days in April in a dispute over pay. The GMB trade union said that more than 560 workers at the Coventry ware house could walkout.

Virgin-Orbit slumps by 40% pre-market after the satellite-launch provider lays off 85% of its staff and told employees that it would halt operations.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P500 rebounded off the rising trendline support and extended gains above the 200, 100 & 50 sma. This and the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. Buyers will look for a rise over 4078 the March high to extend the bullish trend towards 4100 round number and 4144 the December high. A fall below the 100 sma at 3980 could negate the near term trend and a close below the 200 sma at 3944 would be significant.

spx chart

FX markets – USD eases, EUR falls

The USD falls from daily highs as investors digest the latest core PCE data which suggests that peak rates could be near.

EUR/USD is fallling as investors continue to digest mixed inflation data from the block. while headline inflation fell by more than expected to 6.9% YoY, core inflation actually rose to 5.7% YoY, up from 5.6%, keeping pressure on the ECB to continue hiking rates.

GBP/USD is flat but it's still set to gain around 1% across the week as the pound was supported by expectations that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further. UK Q4 GDP was upwardly revised to 0.1% QoQ, up from 0% in the preliminary reading. UK food inflation also hit a record high this week.

EUR/USD +0.06% at 1.0885

GBP/USD +0.0% at 1.2383

Oil rises 8% across the week

Oil prices are rising again on Friday and are on track to gain over 8% across the week. WTI oil has risen over $75 per barrel to a 2 week high. Yet despite strong gains Across the path two weeks oil is on track to fool just over 2% across the month of March. this would mark its fifth straight monthly decline.

Losses across the month have come as investors fretted over the banking turmoil in the US and Europe turning into a full blown global recession. More recently there is losses have been reversed as investors consider that the move was overdone.

US inventories falling to a two year low as well as disruption in supply from Kurdistan in Iraq have also supported oil prices.

 

 

WTI crude trades +1% at $75.00

Brent trades at +0.8% at $78.90

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 US Michigan consumer confidence

20:00 Fed Williams speaks


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold nuggets
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Research
    Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.