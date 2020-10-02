RBA and Australian Federal Budget Preview ASX200

After the upcoming long weekend here in Sydney, it will be events closer to home that make headlines, including the release of the RBA’s October interest rate decision at 2.30 pm next Tuesday, followed by the Federal Budget at 7.30 pm AEDT.

October 2, 2020
RBA interest rate decision:

In a speech on the 22nd of September, RBA Deputy Governor Debelle indicated the RBA remained concerned about the economic recovery and emphasized the RBA has more scope to ease policy.

The market moved quickly to price in a 15bp cut to the overnight cash rate to 0.1% and the three-year bond rate to 0.1% at the October 6 meeting. However, while the case for more stimulus to be delivered sooner than later remains, there has been a slight rethink around the timing of the cut.

To allow the Federal Government both the time and space to promote its Federal Budget, the market now expects the RBA to delay making changes to monetary policy until its meeting on November 3.

Federal Budget:

Due to the coronavirus, the Australian Federal Budget for 2020-2021 was delayed from May until October and next Tuesday night, the Treasurer is expected to announce an underlying cash deficit of around $250bn for 2020-2021.

While the timing has changed, the process of selling the budget remains similar to past years with some of the content flagged in advance, including the announcement this week of $1.5bn for manufacturing over four years.

Other changes have been hinted at, including bringing forward personal tax cuts already legislated tax incentives to business as well as a strong focus on job creation. To facilitate job creation, substantial funds are expected to be directed towards infrastructure projects.

Some positive surprises remain possible, including the announcement of additional cash stimulus to households and industries still impacted by COVID-19 related policies such as tourism.

After a 4% fall in September, the ASX200 is currently trading towards range lows and a band of support between 5800 and 5700.

The gradual re-opening of the Victorian economy, the boost from the Federal Budget, and a November cut from the RBA, is expected to see the ASX200 hold support and retest the top of the range, 6200 area.

RBA and Australian Federal Budget Preview – ASX200

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.