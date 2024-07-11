USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression

The ever-weaker yen allowed USD/JPY to drift higher for a third day, and now trades less than a typical day's range from the 162 handle - a level not tested since 1986. Wall Street indices reached record highs on dovish comments from Jerome Powell's testimony, and that bodes well for the ASX 200 today.

Wall Street indices posted record highs on Wednesday after Jerome Powell told Congress that the US is on a path back to table prices and low unemployment. However, he also warned that inflation has not necessarily been beaten.

Hopes of Fed cuts saw S&P 500 futures surpass 5600 with ease and trade just -12 points below 5700, the Nasdaq futures are just over 100 points from reaching 2100. Fed fund futures imply a 68% chance of a September cut, and a 46.7% chance of another 25bp cut in December. 4 cuts by April are weighted with an 83.4% probability.

NZD/USD was the weakest forex major on Wednesday after the RBNZ’s surprise U-turn, which removed the surprise hawkish twist presented at the prior meeting. The opening sentence on the statement read “restrictive monetary policy has significantly reduced consumer inflation”, adding they now expect CPI to return within their 1-3% target band by the end of the year. NZD/USD was -0.7% lower, AUD.NZD rose 0.8% during its best day of the year.

Elsewhere, volatility was mostly contained for forex traders with Powell’s testimonies not providing the level of excitement we had anticipated. The yen was lower against all majors except the New Zealand dollar, seeing AUD/JPY rise to a 33-year high and CHF/JPY reach a fresh record high. USD/JPY rose for a third consecutive day and sits less than a day’s trade away from the 162 handle – a level not tested since November 1986.

 

20240711dashboardCI

  

Events in focus (AEDT):

Markets finally got the dovish comments they wanted to hear from Jerome Powell, and are now hoping a soft set of CPI figures released later today will be the icing on their dovish cake. But with a host of economic data points pointing to a softer economy, inflation may not need to drop too drastically for markets to see what they want. Therefore, anything short of an upside surprise in CPI figures is unlikely to derail expectation of multiple Fed cuts.

  • 08:45 – New Zealand food price inflation
  • 09:50 – Japan’s core machinery orders, foreigner bond/stock purchases
  • 11:00 – Australian inflation expectations (Melbourne Institute)
  • 16:00 – UK GDP, construction/manufacturing output, index of services, industrial production, trade balance
  • 16:00 – Germany CPI
  • 18:00 – China outstanding loan growth, new loans, M2 money supply, total social financing
  • 22:30 – US CPI, jobless claims, real earnings
  • 01:30 – FOMC member Bostic speaks

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

USD/JPY has been allowed to drift higher thanks to the weaker yen, after finding support around the 1990 high and MOF intervention level in April. It now trades less than a day’s typical range away from 162, and with little supporting yen prices, then we could find dip buyers stepping back in to have a crack at that level today. The volume cluster around 161.45 could tempt bulls for another leg higher.

 

Where USD/JPY closes the day is likely down to the incoming US CPI report. If it comes in soft enough, it could see USD/JPY hand back gains. Although, the data may need to come in materially soft as yen weakness is a key feature behind USD/JPY strength of late.

20240711usdjpy

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance

  • Wall Street indices have left the ASX 200 for dust over the past three months
  • Although perhaps the ASX can close the gap with SPI 200 futures rallying overnight
  • 1-day implied volatility for the ASX 200 is +/- 0.58% and the 1-week is 1.55%

20240711asxGlANCE

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

The daily chart shows that a series of higher lows formed on the ASX which favoured an eventual upside breakout of its compression pattern. Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress was the trigger which finally saw the ASX break above trend resistance. The bias is now for prices to make their up to at least retest the record high (and potentially reach a new one).

 

The 1-houtn chart the rally from the weekly pivot point was essentially in one more, with little in the way of pullbacks. This is a testament to the strength of the rally. However, resistance has been around the weekly and monthly R1 pivots, and with the RSI (2) having reached overbought for a third time this rally with a series of small doji’s bear the cycle high, perhaps we’ll see a pullback before its next leg higher. Thus keeps the ASX on my ‘dip’ watchlist, with 7900 and 7920 becoming upside targets for bulls.

20240711asx200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX Indices USD/JPY

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.