Pound places a small premium on control

Sterling longs spy another short-lived opportunity

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2019 11:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling longs spy another short-lived opportunity

Monday’s late-night parliamentary drama buoyed the pound to as high as $1.3261, its best since last Wednesday with a more than one-week top against the euro. With few fresh developments expected ahead of  Wednesday a slower agenda helps stabilise sentiment.

Of course, febrile speculation continues. But the effect of Parliament “taking control” is concentrating minds– particularly at the pro-Brexit end of the spectrum.

  • Leader of the Eurosceptic ERG group Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted that he now believes the choice is between Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal or no deal. As a frequent proponent of the latter (for which a parliamentary majority is lacking) he seems concerned about a third option – No Brexit
  • Theresa May’s office noted she aims to “engage constructively” with Brexit options
  • An official of Ireland’s DUP told Sky News that "A long extension…which would mean a change of leader and a different approach” is now favoured

It’s as yet unclear whether softer Brexit prospects justify rebels running scared and their apparent retreat may not last. The obvious risk is that indicative votes fail to break the deadlock. Leadership talk also hangs in the air. If a contest materialises, it heightens risk of a hard-liner or an election that may bring Labour to power. As such, underlying market sentiment reflects continuing deep uncertainty.

  • Cable has flipped back topside of its 100-hour moving average but that gauge is still falling
  • Short-dated option demand remains elevated
  • The 10-year/2-year gilt yield curve flattens to another 2½-year low after Monday’s
  • Domestically focused FTSE 250 bounces 0.8% but remains at its lowest since February

Cable’s chart shows its latest expansive phase is already over. The pair again forms the thinner end of a short rising wedge. Like the last, it’s well within the confines of the $1.338-$1.30 range seen since mid-March. Consequently, the logical next direction after the pattern breaks, is lower. Assuming Brexit fog lingers, but doesn’t perceptibly worsen, early $1.30s remain the downside target.

Related tags: Bonds Euro Options Shares market Sterling UK 100 Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.