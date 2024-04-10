﻿

Bonds just delivered a message to traders about the US inflation report

Bond markets make the financial markets go round, so when they provide a strong signal on how Wednesday’s US consumer price inflation report may be interpreted, every trader should sit up and take notice.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:09 AM
united_states_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Benchmark US 10-year bond futures rallied on Tuesday before the release of the March US consumer price inflation report (CPI)
  • Big bond market moves before prior US inflation reports have often predicted how yields react the day of the release, especially since mid-2023

The overview

Bond markets make the financial markets go round, so when they provide a strong signal on how Wednesday’s US consumer price inflation report may be interpreted, every trader should sit up and take notice.

The background

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes rallied on Tuesday ahead of the March US consumer price inflation (CPI) report. Prices rose the most in three weeks, sending yields down 6.2 basis points, a big move ahead of what is arguably the most important data release markets receive each month.

Positioning may have been a factor with yields hitting 2024 highs earlier in the week. A record block trade in US SOFR futures also occurred during the session, a curious development considering the product is one way traders can speculate on Fed funds rate outlook.

ty change apr 10

Source: Refinitiv

Such was the size of the move, it prompted me to look back several years to see how yields fared the day the US CPI or PPI report was released, whichever arrived first. I set a limit of at least a two basis point move in either direction to eliminate non-significant fluctuations.

Since the start of 2022, whenever 10-year US bond yields moved two basis points or more the day before the first inflation update, yields moved in the same direction on 13 of 20 occasions on the day of the release. That’s an interesting stat, but one that hardly screams that yields are set to decline further tonight.

However, since May 2023, the success rate stands at six from six. That is, when yields have moved two basis points or more the day before the first inflation report, yields have moved in the same direction the day of its release. That’s noteworthy.

The trade idea

If US benchmark yields were to decline following the inflation report, it points to an environment of a softer US dollar. That usually assists commodity prices and riskier asset classes given it would likely reflect a greater probability of the Fed pulling forward rate cuts, making June a far stronger possibility for the first move than the coin-flip it’s deemed now.

The wildcards

Past performance does not guarantee future results, so make sure you have an exit plan should recent form not repeat. Adding complexity to the day, a 10-year US Treasury note auction is scheduled to take place after the inflation report, an outcome that could greatly impact bond yields and prices.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Bonds FX Inflation

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks ease ahead of US CPI and bank earnings
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA flat ahead of tomorrow's inflation data
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Charts point to extreme overbought levels – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:30 AM
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY RBNZ preview: A little central bank that packs an almighty market punch
Yesterday 01:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
Bad news for long bond bulls following bearish break
By:
David Scutt
March 19, 2024 02:30 AM
    gold_06
    Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 15, 2024 01:38 AM
      united_states_04
      US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 12, 2024 06:20 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 05:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.