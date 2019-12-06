NFP Blows Away Expectations however Unlikely to Affect Fed Decision Next Week

As good as today’s NFP data is, it is unlikely to affect the FOMC’s decision.

December 6, 2019 10:16 AM

NFP Blows Away Expectations, however Unlikely to Affect Fed Decision Next Week

Nonfarm Payrolls for November released today were 266K vs 183K expectations.  In addition, October’s NFP were revised higher from 128K to 156K!  Although these numbers include the return of the GM strikers, those workers were already baked in to the expectations.   Average Hourly earnings was 0.2% vs 0.3% expectations, slightly worse than expectations.  The Unemployment Rate was better than expected, falling to 3.5% from an expectation of 3.6%.  

The S&P 500 is up over 20 handles after the release of the data.  The major index managed to hold the trendline support dating back to September 2018.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

It appears  that the index is testing the underside of the upward sloping trendline from mid-October near 3150.  Above that, all-time highs in the S&P 500 cash index are 3157.6 from Monday.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The US Dollar Index took off as well after the data.  On a daily chart,  DXY is currently putting in a bullish candle which is testing the 200 Day Moving Average.  Price held the upward sloping trendline dating back to May of 2018, which continues to act as daily support.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, price is currently testing horizontal resistance at 97.68.  There is also a band of resistance just above between 97.85 and 98.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As good as today’s NFP data is, it is unlikely to affect the FOMC’s rate decision next week.  According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is almost a 100% chance that the Fed will remain on hold.  Markets will closely watch the Summary of Economic Projects that will be released with statement to see how this data will affect the Committee’s outlook.

Also, there are a number of other pressing matters the markets are watching at the moment,  such as the US-China trade deal, Brexit, and the USMCA.  Headline risk will be watched carefully heading into the end of the year.  The euphoria from today’s data can be reversed with negative headlines.


Related tags: Dollar FOMC USD NFP Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.