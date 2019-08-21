Market Brief Trump Leans On Fed Ahead Of Jackson Hole

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2019 1:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Trump says the Fed need to be proactive and cut interest rates and they should cut by a minimum of a full percentage point over ‘a period of time’. He’d also love to reduce capital gains tax.
  • RBA’s Governor Lowe is reported to have called tensions between US and China “very worrying” during a private meeting, backing up yesterday’s minutes which placed greater concerns with global issues over domestic.
  • South Korean producer prices contracted YoY for the first time since 2016. The Korean Won hit a 13-day low following the data.
  • Another session of predictably small ranges for FX, with all pairs remaining well within their typical daily ranges. August is typically a quiet part of the year, but Jackson Hole is also suppressing volatility as investors appear reluctant to take risk.
  • JPY and CHF are the weakest majors, AUD and CAD are the strongest by a very tight margin.



  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets have started to see profit-taking activities today after two days of consecutive gains in line with the weak performance seen overnight in the key benchmark U.S stock indices.
  • Trade related news flow are backed in the limelight where U.S. President Trump has indicated that his administration is not backing down on U.S.’s “tough stance” towards China even if the on-going trade tension causes short-term harm to the U.S. economy.
  • Rising European political risk is also adding to the on-going jitters where Italian Prime Minster Conte has been forced to resign due to infighting with the far-right Eurosceptic League political party.
  • The worst performer as at today’s Asian mid-session is the Australia’s ASX 200 that has dropped by close to -1.00 % that wiped out yesterday’s gains. Mining stocks are the main culprit where heavy weights; BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals have declined by -1.5% to -2.4%. In addition to the negative trade related news flow, weak iron ore and copper prices have also added to the woes.
  • After a drop of -0.79% seen in the S&P 500 at the close of yesterday’s U.S. session, the S&P E-mini futures has shaped a minor bounce of 0.38% in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday high of 2906.

Up Next:

  • The FOMC minutes are released tonight, although even they’re going to be overshadowed by the Jackson Hole symposium, given the event will provide opportunity to provide real-time information (whereas the minutes are backwards looking). Still, this puts USD crosses, gold, oil and indices into focus for potential reactions.
  • Canadian CPI data could be of interest, although as outlined in their July MPR (Monetary Policy Report) they expect inflation to dip before returning to their 2% target. With YoY expected to fall to 1.7% (2% prior) it may have to be a particularly poor number / big miss to jolt markets.


Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.