Market Brief Chinas Manufacturing PMI Recovers

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2019 2:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


  • China’s manufacturing PMI returned to expansion at 50.4 (below 50 denotes contraction), with production increasing to a 5-month high. However, new orders fell to their lowest level this year and export sales were down as the trade war continues to bite. Furthermore, outlook for the next 12-months fell to one of its lowest levels in 12-months. So whilst the headline figure seems okay on the surface, the internal data is less so.
    Japan’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 3rd month at 49.3 (49.4 prior), making it the 7th contraction this year after a 1-moth hiatus in March.
  • South Korea’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 5th month, although at a slower pace of 49 versus 47.3 in July. That Japan has since imposed trade restrictions on South Korea, we’d expect PMI to remain within contraction for the foreseeable future. Which is another red flag for global growth.
  • Minor ranges for FX pairs at the start of the week, with the US 3-day weekend. JPY and USD are currently the strongest majors, CHF and AUD are the weakest. Although it’s difficult to read too much into this, given the lack of volatility.


  • A mixed picture across equity markets saw Chinese shares rise (led by the CSI 300) yet indices for Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong remained under pressure.
  • Whilst the latest round of tariffs weighed on sentiment, Chinese shares were lifted by the positive read on manufacturing PMI.
  • Futures markets saw the Hang Seng led indices across Asia lower today.
  • Gambling revenues of Macau casinos disappointed to see equities in the sector in the red. Revenue for August was 24.3 billion, and -8.6% on the year to miss estimates of -2% to -6%
  • Info tech and energy are leading the way lower for the ASX200, basic materials, technology and healthcare are the only positive sectors according to Reuters sector indices.


Up Next:

  • With Labor day in the US and Canada, there’s no data to be released during the US session and volumes are expected to be low.
  • It’s all about PMI’s today, with reads for Italy, Germany, Euro zone and UK lined up. This places Euro and GBP crosses on the radar, although Brexit developments and related court hearings are likely to be the bigger driver for GBP this week.

Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.