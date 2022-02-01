﻿

ISM Manufacturing inflation component much hotter than expected

Because the inflation component of ISM was higher than December's reading, the Fed will have to search for lower inflation elsewhere.

February 1, 2022 4:46 PM
Forex trading

In Europe, the Market Manufacturing PMI is considered the most watched indicator for manufacturing and services activity. The survey is released as a preliminary reading near the 20th of each month and a final reading on the 1st of each month.  However, in the US, the ISM Manufacturing PMI is considered the leader for watching manufacturing and services PMI data.  For January, the headline print was 57.6 vs 57.5 expected and 58.7 in December. The headline print was weaker than December’s print due primarily to the New Orders Component (57.9 vs 61 in December). However, markets know that what the Fed really cares about right now is the inflation component.  The January ISM Manufacturing Prices was 76.1 vs 68.1 expected and 68.2 in December.

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

Recall that from the FOMC press conference, Fed Chairman Powell talked excessively about inflation and the possibility of raising interest rates at the March meeting.  He noted how the “Committee is of a mind to raise rates at the March meeting”.  He also noted that “We are not making progress on the supply chain issue”.  See our complete FOMC recap here. In addition, over the last few days, no fewer than 4 Fed members have been speaking about raising rates in March. Philadelphia Fed President Harker even suggested there is even the possibility of a 50bps rate hike if there is another spike in inflation, though he’s less convinced of that now.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

EUR/USD has been in a downward sloping channel dating to May of 2021.  The pair briefly broke below the channel in late November 2021 and traded sideways back into the channel, only to test the topside in mid-January.  The range of the sideways pattern in December 2021 and January 2022 had been mostly contained between 1.1235 and 1.1375. (green lines).  On January 27th, EUR/USD broke below the channel and below the November 24th lows at 1.1186. However, with the doji candle on January 28th, and the long green candle on January 31st, a morning star formation has been formed.  This is a bullish reversal pattern.

20220201 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On the 240-minute timeframe, horizontal resistance sits just above current levels at 1.1274, then a confluence of resistance at the 50 Day Moving Average (see daily chart) and the 50 % retracement level from the highs of January 14th to the lows of January 28th, near 1.1302/1.1305.  Above there, resistance is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.1345.  Horizontal support is below 1.1173 then the recent lows at 1.1121.  If price breaks below there, the next support level is 1.1105, which is the 127.2%  Fibonacci extension from the November 24th, 2021 lows to the January 14th highs.

20220201 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US inflation has been high, and the Fed is on the lookout for clues as to when inflation will begin to pullback.  Although the ISM Manufacturing PMI was weaker than December, the inflation component was higher.  The Fed will have to continue its search for lower inflation elsewhere.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.





Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR USD ISM

Latest market news

View more
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Today 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Today 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Today 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Today 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
Today 01:10 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Today 11:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:23 PM
    aus_03
    Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 10:07 PM
      inflation_03
      EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 04:28 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:25 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.