Sharpe ratio: definition and how to calculate it

The Sharpe ratio is a simple method to compare the risk and reward of different portfolios. Learn the formula with only three figures.

na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 10, 2023 9:30 PM
Downward trend
na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

What is the Sharpe ratio?

The Sharpe ratio is a tool used to measure the risk-to-return ratio of an asset or portfolio in high-volatility markets. The ratio is especially helpful in comparing levels of risk in two different portfolios.

The Sharpe ratio is one of the most popular risk-to-return measures because of its simple formula. With just three simple metrics you can calculate risk-to-return via the Sharpe ratio. It was developed by William Sharpe, winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

Why is the Sharpe ratio so important?

The Sharpe ratio is important because it standardises the relationship between risk and reward for different portfolios. With it, you can easily calculate the risk level of different portfolios with standard definition of risks. This standardisation of risk is any easy way to judge the difference between markets.

Ultimately, the Sharpe ratio is a useful tool to help you gauge which portfolio or asset best fits into your trading plan according to the level of risk you want to incur.  

Typically, traders look to focus their strategy on risk management or trading volatility. Volatility inherently creates risk, so many traders play a balancing act of finding volatility to hopefully profit from while decreasing their exposure to risk.

While maximizing the rate of return may seem like the obvious bet, too much volatility can leave you in a dangerous position. Every rate has a level of standard deviation, meaning the amount returns can deviate from the expected rate. Standard deviation goes both ways, so a standard deviation of 15 means the asset could experience anywhere from a loss of 15 points to a gain of 15, or somewhere in between.

Risk vs reward: The Sharpe ratio is all about calculating the risk vs reward of an asset. Too much focus on either will slow your potential profits or, even worse, leave you exposed to huge losses. Typically, the higher upside to an asset’s return, the larger the downside as well.

How to calculate Sharpe ratio

To calculate the Sharpe ratio, you need to first find your portfolio’s rate of return: R(p). Then, you subtract the rate of a ‘risk-free’ security such as the current treasury bond rate, R(f), from your portfolio’s rate of return. The difference is the excess rate of return of your portfolio.

You can then divide the excess rate of return by the standard deviation of the portfolio’s performance: S(p). The figure left is Sharpe ratio of your portfolio. The entire calculation can be thought of as the excess return of the portfolio divided by its volatility, represented by the standard deviation.

The formula for the Sharpe ratio is: [R(p) – R(f)] / S(p)

Sharpe ratio example

To give an example of the Sharpe ratio in use, let’s imagine you’ve got two portfolios with various assets. Portfolio A’s current performance yields a 14% return, and the current gilt rate of return is 4%. Portfolio A’s volatility, or standard deviation, is 20%.

14% - 4% / 20% = 0.5

The Sharpe ratio is best used to compare multiple portfolios that have different levels of volatility and rates of return. Portfolio B may only have an expected return of 8% but its volatility is only 5%. If we plug Portfolio B into the Sharpe ratio:

8% - 4% / 5% = 0.8.

So, portfolio B has a higher risk-to-reward ratio despite a lower rate of return.

How is the Sharpe ratio used to manage risk?

The Sharpe ratio is most often considered a tool for institutional traders or hedge fund managers looking to gain maximum returns while minimising risks. Balancing the reward-to-risk ratio is a key element of any trading plan or investing portfolio.

Retail traders may take on a higher risk level to increase the possibility of high returns. Long-term investors may prefer to minimise risk in favour of ensuring consistent returns. However, the Sharpe ratio is useful for anyone looking to minimise risk without cutting too much upside potential.

When planning new trades or a change to your portfolio, the Sharpe ratio is a handy tool to test new strategies. One clear piece of trading advice evidenced by the Sharpe ratio is that a diversified portfolio greatly reduces your exposure to risk.

What is considered a good and bad Sharpe ratio?

A good Sharpe ratio rest between one and three. Anything below one is considered a bad Sharpe ratio. Most Sharpe ratios won’t be higher than three, but the higher the Sharpe ratio the higher the reward to risk. A ratio above two connotates an extremely good reward-to-risk ratio.

When calculating the Sharpe ratio, you want it to at least be above one, and beyond that the higher the better. 

Limitations of the Sharpe ratio

Some critics claim the Sharpe ratio is limited by the objectivity of the chosen ‘risk-free’ asset. There is always risk to different assets. For example, even treasury bonds backed 100% by the US government can have their rate of return eroded by rapidly rising inflation or completely wiped if the government was to default on its debts.

Market fluctuations are another consideration left out by the Sharpe ratio. Using the standard deviation to calculate market volatility means you are ignoring the worst possible outcomes. When volatility works against you, the actual Sharpe ratio is much lower.

The Sortino ratio is one way to combat these limitations. The Sortino ratio is set up like the Sharpe ratio, but its risk-adjusted return is calculated using only the downside variation. To do this it uses the lowest possible deviation in place of the average standard deviation.

Sharpe ratio vs Sortino ratio

The Sortino ratio is like the Sharpe ratio but only includes the downside risk to produce a lower ratio. By not accounting for the upside potential of volatility, the Sortino risk is thought of as providing a more realistic view of the negative risk. Because of this more realistic account of risk, many people prefer the Sortino ratio when calculating for high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies or equities.  

How to calculate the Sortino ratio

The formula for the Sortino ratio is identical to the Sharpe ratio formula, except the standard deviation in the denominator position is replaced with only the standard deviation of the downside.

Sortino ratio = (actual or expected return – risk free rate) / downside standard deviation

Ready to trade top stocks?

You can start trading thousands of global shares with City Index via CFDs in just a few quick steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading consumer staple stocks risk free in our demo account.

Related tags: Insights RIsk Stocks Stock Index

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 16, 2025 06:00 PM
        united_states_05
        Crude Oil US Election Outlook
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 21, 2024 02:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.