Heed the SNB’s warning if inflation reading is high!

The SNB has already given warnings that it could take monetary policy action between meetings if necessary.

August 2, 2022 8:40 PM
Market chart

Last week, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) sent a message to the markets.  The central bank said that it may take monetary policy measures at any time between regular assessment dates if circumstances so require. The Swiss National Bank last met on June 16th, when it surprised markets and hiked interest rates by 50bps from a record low of -0.75% to -0.25%.  The SNB doesn’t hold a scheduled meeting again until September 22nd!  The central bank cited increased inflationary pressures as the reason for the rate hike after CPI reached a 14-year high at 2.9% YoY in May.  In June, inflation rose again to 3.4% YoY.  And with CPI for July to be released on Wednesday, the SNB knows it may have to act inter-meeting if inflation continues to rise.  The expectation for the July CPI is 3.5% YoY.  If the data comes in hotter than expected, be on the lookout for another rate hike before the next meeting.

On a weekly timeframe, EUR/CHF is trading at its lowest level since January 2015, when the SNB dropped the peg of the Swiss Franc to the Euro.  The previous weekly low, the week after the peg was dropped, was 0.9776.

20220802 eurchf weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/CHF now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

More recently, EUR/CHF has been moving lower in an orderly descending channel since mid-June. Although price had flirted with parity before, on July 5th the pair moved aggressively below 1.0000 and there was no looking back.  On July 26th, EUR/CHF broke below the 0.9776 weekly level and closed at its lowest level since January 15th, 2015.

20220802 eurchf daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240- minute timeframe, EUR/CHF is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle.  The expectation is that price will break out of a symmetrical triangle in the same direction as it was moving before the consolidation.  In this case, the pair could continue lower.  First support is at the July 29th lows near 0.9700 and then the bottom of the longer-term channel near 0.9640.  Below there, the bottom drops out, with no support until the January 2015 lows near 0.8630.  First resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the short-term triangle near 0.9755.  Above there, price can move to the highs of July 28th at 0.9805, then the top trendline of the longer-term downward sloping channel near 0.9840.

20220802 eurchf 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Swiss National Bank will be watching when Switzerland’s CPI is released later.  The SNB has already given warnings that it could take monetary policy action between meetings if necessary.  Therefore, if July’s CPI comes out hotter than expected, be on the lookout for the possibility of the SNB taking action.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR CHF SNB CPI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.