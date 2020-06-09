Golden retreat gaining momentum

Back to work after a long weekend here in Australia, with many taking the opportunity to make the most of the relaxation in lockdown rules to travel within states. Judging by several social media posts and news reports, regional towns impacted by the bushfires earlier this year enjoyed an influx of tourists and tourist dollars. Nice to see some good coming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 9, 2020 2:35 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold

On that note, it is the COVID-19 recovery that continues to hold global market attention. Supported by a run of better than expected economic data last week that included U.S. ISM manufacturing and a sharp rise in nonfarm employment (2.5 million verse expectations for an 8 million decrease). A combination that awoke U.S. 10 year yields from their six-week slumber, to close almost 25bp higher on the week at 0.90%.  

The sharp and earlier than expected rise in yields is likely to have future implications across markets, probably in the equity space but its impact was immediately visible against gold. As highlighted in the past, gold and U.S. 10 year yields are negatively correlated and last week’s rise in yields coincided with a $45.00 fall in the price of gold, back to the U.S.$1685.00 area.  

The fall was in line with a warning we included in our last article on gold on the 22nd of May here shortly after gold traded to its $1765 high.

“This raises the possibility that if gold has completed a 5-wave rally at this week’s $1765 high, it is on the verge of a significant corrective pullback. At the minimum, the bearish divergence viewed on the RSI indicator on the daily chart warns that upside momentum is falling and a valid reason to tighten up stops on long gold positions.”

While we will need to keep an eye on U.S. 10 year yields to see if they will consolidate the break higher, from a purely technical perspective, golds move below trendline support at $1694 provides a strong indication that the significant pullback mentioned above is underway, broadly into the $1550/1450 region.  Confidence in this view builds on a break of the April 21st, $1661 low.

From a trading perspective, should the pullback play out as anticipated in the coming weeks and with the macro medium term picture remaining supportive, a decline in price would be viewed as an opportunity to rebuild gold longs in anticipation of the next leg higher.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 9th of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.