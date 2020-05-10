Gold Intraday The Day After NFP

Spot gold was down 0.8% after a better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, though investors and policy makers are still cautious that whether the worst is yet to come...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 10, 2020 11:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: The Day After NFP

Last Friday, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed that the economy shed 20.50 million jobs in April and jobless rate jumped to 14.7%, though these figures were better than dismal expectations. Spot gold was down 0.8%, while the three major U.S. indices rallied nearly 2.0%.

Nevertheless, investors and policy makers are still cautious that whether the worst is yet to come. Before we see a more prolonged improvement in data, gold price is likely to be supported by high level of uncertainty and loose monetary policy.

From a technical point of view, spot gold remains on the upside despite a modest pull-back as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has rebounded after retreating to a previously broken bearish trend line, which may now act as a support. Bullish investors might consider $1,697 as the nearest intraday support, with gold likely to test its resistance at $1,723 and $1,735 in extension. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,697 would suggest that gold may retreat further to the next support at $1,685.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 02:31 AM
    Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 27, 2024 04:28 AM
      gold_09
      Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.