Gold breaks $2000 - Meanwhile Copper makes its move

It’s been a violent start to the week as the Russian/Ukraine conflict intensifies and news that the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil. This article discusses what the spillover from the weekend’s events means for gold and copper.

March 7, 2022 2:02 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold

Gold

In recent months, one of our strongest views has been a bullish view of gold as a hedge against inflation, equity market volatility, and geopolitical tensions noted here.

After a strong run higher in recent weeks and the implementation of sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy, there are concerns that the Russian Central Bank will sell some of the 2300 tonnes of gold reserves it, which may send the gold price lower.

A key sanction introduced by the West was restrictions on Russian Central Bank reserves. In practice, what this means is it will be challenging for Russia’s central bank to sell its gold holdings on market. If Russia were to find a third party willing to transact, it would likely be an off-market transaction and less likely to impact price.

As a result, we think the long gold trade can continue to perform well. Following this morning’s break of the psychologically important $2000 level, gold bugs will be delighted.  However, we don’t expect it to stop there.

As per the wave count on the Weekly chart below, the expectation is for a test and break of the 2020, $2075 high noted here, before a move towards $2200 to complete a five-wave advance from the November 2016 $1046 low.

Gold Weekly Chart 7th march

Copper

During the first two months of 2022, weakness in the Chinese economy and prospects of a more aggressive Federal Reserve hiking cycle overshadowed record low copper inventories.

However, all that changed as the Russian/Ukraine war escalated last week, sending copper to fresh record highs and as China announced an above-consensus GDP target of around 5.5% over the weekend at the NPC.

Technically there is room for the rally in copper to extend towards $5.25 in the coming week to complete a five-wave advance from the March 2020, $1.9725 low.    

Copper 7th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 7th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Copper Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
      gold_06
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 8, 2025 05:00 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 3, 2025 08:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.