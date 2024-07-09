Yen, AUD/USD, Gold, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report

Large speculators were on the cusp of reaching a record level of net-short exposure to yen futures last week, whilst they're also getting close to reaching net-long exposure to AUD/USD futures.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:32 AM
USD_candlestick
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday, 25th June 2024:

  • Large speculators were net-short EUR/USD futures for a second week
  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures fell to a 3-year low among large speculators
  • Their net-log exposure to NZD/USD futures reached a 7-year high
  • Net-short exposure to CAD futures declined for a second week from its record high
  • They’re also very close to a record level of net-short exposure to yen futures
  • Asset managers reached a fresh level of net-short exposure to VIX futures
  • Net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures rose to a 16-week high
  • Large speculators increased net-long exposure to WTI crude oil prices for a fourth week

 

2024070cotNetCI 2024070cotRankCI

  

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

Asset managers reached yet another new record of net-short exposure to yen futures, and large speculators are close to reaching their own bearish level set back in 2007. Usually this would scream sentiment extreme, yet the slow progress of policy normalisation from the BOJ alongside a relatively hawkish Fed means traders continue to ignore verbal warnings from MOF officials regarding the currency. Still, a small doji week formed on USD/JPY after a weak NFP report sent the pair back to the week’s open price. And if Powell strikes a dovish tone when he testifies to the Senate Banking committee later today and we’re treated to a softer set of inflation figures, dare I say we could finally see some mean reversion lower on USD/JPY. And possibly a break beneath 160.

20240709cotJPY

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

AUD/USD (Australian dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Net-short exposure amongst large speculators fell to a three year low on Australian dollar futures. And it seems just a matter of time before they flipped net long exposure, with the risk of an RBA hike building whilst U.S. AUD/USD saw a decent breakout above 76c last week, so it is possible that large speculators may already be net long.

20240709cotAUD

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

Gold, silver, copper futures positioning – COT report:

Lower yields and a softer US dollar have helped support metals, with copper futures rising nearly 6% last week – its best weekly performance in seven. Still, COT data shows that open interest has been falling alongside long and short exposure in recent weeks, although the surge in the second half of last week assumes bulls have returned to the table.

A similar observation can be made for silver futures, which also enjoyed its best week in seven after bullish and bearish bets were trimmed in the prior weeks. It now looks like silver futures are headed for $35.

Gold futures had their most bullish week in three months, with bullish momentum suggesting $2400 is back on the agenda with a potential retest of its record high. Gross-short exposure among large speculators fell to a 4-year low, 7.4 longs accounting for each short contract. Net-long exposure is at a 2-year high but not at a sentiment extreme.

20240709cotMetals

 

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 futures positioning – COT report:

Asset managers were closer to flipping to net-short exposure to Dow Jones futures last week, and net-long exposure was also lower against Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures. Yet that didn’t prevent them from reaching record highs after the weaker Nonfarm payrolls report. However, bullish exposure could be near a sentiment extreme for the S&P 500, although shorting this market has done more damage than good for the past couple of years. And with asset managers also net-short VIX futures by a record amount, there are no immediate signs of concern for the S&P 500 bullish trend.

20240709cotIndices

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY Gold

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 futures clinging by a thread before third plenum
Today 12:42 AM
AUD/USD snaps 4-day streak, ASX 200 remains confined to its range
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Silver forecast: gold and silver set stage to extend 2024 gains
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Yesterday 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Yesterday 01:02 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
Yesterday 12:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
    USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 17, 2024 02:58 AM
      Research
      USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 10, 2024 02:21 AM
        gold_05
        Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 04:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.