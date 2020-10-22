Gold and Silver Dip as US Dollar Regains Strength

On Thursday, spot gold and spot silver both drop by more than 1%, as the U.S. dollar regained strength.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2020 11:15 PM
Spot Gold: Key Resistance at $1,935 Still Holds

On Thursday, spot gold and spot silver both drop by more than 1%, as the U.S. dollar regained strength. In addition, investment demand for the precious metals, a catalyst for price rises, has not yet picked up. Bloomberg's data showed that total known ETF holdings of gold was broadly flat in October, compared to the prior month. Total known ETF holdings of silver rebounded 2% month-on-month so far in October, but still below August's level.

From a technical point of view, spot gold remains on the downside as it has failed to break through the key resistance as shown on the daily chart. It has retreated after getting near a declining trend line drawn from August and is also capped by the 50-day moving average. The level at $1,935 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $1,872 and $1,848 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView


Spot Silver: Bearish Trend Line Intact

On a daily chart, spot silver remains capped by a bearish trend line drawn from August. In fact, it stays at levels below the 50-day moving average, which is skewing downward. The level at $25.85 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $22.87 and $21.67 respectively.



Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.