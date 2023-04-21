GBP/USD forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls after retail sales fall, PMI data up next. Oil falls to a 3-week low as recession fear rise.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 21, 2023 8:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after retail sales fall, PMI data up next

GBP/USD is falling, snapping a three-day winning streak amid a stronger U.S. dollar and as investors digest disappointing retail sales data.

Retail sales fell -0.9% MoM in March, down from 1.2% rise in February and a steeper decline than the 0.5% forecast. Weaker sales come as inflation remains in double digits and interest rates high, squeezing households’ income.

However, it's not all bad news the JFK consumer confidence survey showed that consumer morale was at the highest level since February last year, and consumers took a more positive view of their finances and the health of the broader economy. This could suggest that the green shoots of recovery are starting to emerge.

Attention now turns to UK PMI data which is expected to show that the dominant service sector grew again in April at 52.9. Stronger growth could be considered inflationary and lift GBP.

Meanwhile, the USD is rising, recovering from losses yesterday after weak data fueled recession fears. Hawkish Fed speak continues to support the greenback. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that rates need to rise above 5% and stay there to tame inflation.

US PMI data is also due. The services PMI is expected to grow at a slightly slower pace of 51.6 in April from 52.6. Manufacturing PMI is forecast to slow to 49 from 49.2.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBPUSD continues to trade in a tight range between 1.24 to 1.25 which remains a significant resistance barrier. The pair has fallen below the month-old rising trendline, which, together with the bearish crossover on the MACD keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

Sellers will be looking for a break below 1.2350 the weekly low to open the door to 1.2275 the April low.

Meanwhile, buyers could look for a rise above rising trendline resistance at 1.25 to bring 1.2545 the 2023 high into play. Beyond here 1.26 round number comes into target.

gbpusd chart

 

Oil falls to a 3-week low as recession fear rise

Oil prices are heading lower, falling to a three-week low, and are set to lose 6% across the week after four straight weeks of gains.

Oil prices have reversed a large part of the strong gains made after APEC plus unexpectedly cut supply.

Signs that central banks will continue raising interest rates and concerns that this will slow economic growth are hurting the oil demand outlook.

Weaker-than-expected regional manufacturing data and signs of weakness seeping into the US labour market are fueling recession worries. At the same time, Federal Reserve officials are calling for further rate hikes.

The USD has recovered from a 15-month low. The stronger USD makes oil more expensive for buyers of foreign currencies.

Where next for WTI oil prices?

After running into resistance at the 200 sma, WTI oil price has fallen below 80.00 and is currently testing support of the 100 & 50 sma. The bearish crossover on the MACD plus the RSI below 50 keeps sellers hopeful of further downside.

A break below the 100 & 50 sma 76.90 and 76.50 is needed to extend the selloff towards 72.00 the lower band of the horizontal pattern that the price has traded within since the end of last year.

Should buyers defend the 100 & 50 sma supports buyers will look to retake 80.00 the physiological level and 82.40 the 200 sma.

 

oil chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.