GBP/USD forecast, DAX forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 25, 2023 8:16 AM
132 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD slips after UK borrowing data, US consumer confidence in focus

GBP/USD is falling away from 1.25 after solid gains in the previous session after the pound capitalised on the weaker USD.

Today data showed that UK government borrowing came in £13.2 billion below official forecasts for the last fiscal year, boosted by solid tax revenue and despite another month of huge subsidies for energy bills in March.

For March alone, borrowing reached £21.5 billion, the second highest level on record but also in line with forecasts.

Looking ahead CBI manufacturing orders will be in focus and should provide further insight into the health of the sector. Selling prices are forecast to cool to 20 from 25, which could be a signal that inflation is cooling.

BoE’s Broadbent is due to speak, and his views will be watched carefully after Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden addressed the UK’s high inflation levels on Friday, saying that high inflation is a bigger risk than over-tightening.

Meanwhile, the Fed is on a blackout period. The greenback fell yesterday after the Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell to a multi-month low, in a sign of the economy slowing. Attention will be on US consumer confidence data later which is expected to hold steady around 104. The data comes ahead of GDP data later in the week.

Where next for GBP/USD?

After a steep run up across March, GBP/USD is consolidating between 1.24 to 1.25 and is immediately supported by the 20 sma. The RSI keeps buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers need to rise above 1.25 to test 1.2545, the April high to create a higher high.

Meanwhile, a break below the 20 sma, and 1.24 opens the door to 1.2370, last week’s low. Below here 1.2275, the April low comes into focus.

GBPUSD chart

 

DAX falls as risk sentiment falters, US earnings due

The DAX is set to open lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The German index briefly reached a new 2023 high yesterday of 15,919 before closing 0.1% lower.

While the improving Geman IFO economic sentiment lifted the index, hawkish commentary from the ECB and nerves surrounding US earnings, dragged the index lower. ECB’s Isabel Schnabel said that the central bank was considering a 50 basis point rate hike in May.

While there are several economic data points of interest this week, including German CPI and Eurozone GDP, earnings will also be very much in focus, with big names such as Deutsche Bank.

Looking ahead US earnings will drive sentiment, with big names including General Motors, Microsoft and Alphabet due to report.

US consumer confidence will also be in focus, with a fall below 100 likely to unnerve investors. Attention will also be on the expectations sub-index which is set to rise to 73 from 70.4 but still remain below 80 which often signals a recession.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is edging away from the 2023 high of 5919 reached yesterday. The bearish divergence on the RSI suggests that momentum is fading.

Sellers will be looking for a fall below support at 15700, the weekly low. A break below here exposes the 20 sma at 15660. A key support can be seen at 15454, the confluence of the 100 sma, the lower band of the rising channel and the April low, which could prove a tough nut to crack.

Buyers would need a rise above 15900 round number, to provide a bullish signal and to retest 15919 for further upside towards 16000.

DAX chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:37 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 09:50 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 07:17 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.