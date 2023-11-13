GBP/AUD: Central bank divergence put to the test as risk laden week begins

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:52 AM
united_kingdom_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The BoE may be shifting towards cutting rates as the RBA continues to hike
  • The event risk for GBP/AUD is significant for both currencies this week
  • GBP/AUD has broken its 200-day moving average

Despite a noticeable dovish shift from a senior Bank of England (BoE) policymaker just as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) resumed its tightening cycle for the first time since May, GBP/AUD managed to climb last week. And not just by a little but a lot, taking the pair through its 200-day moving average for the first time since September. With plenty of major data and central bank speeches scheduled in the UK and Australia this week, the next few days may prove to be critical for the medium-term trajectory of the pair heading into 2024.

First cracks in central bankers’ higher for longer narrative

Central bankers from most parts of the developed world have spent 2023 pushing back against market pricing looking for steep rate cuts in 2024, signalling, at least in public, that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer to snuff out the threat posed by entrenched inflation.

But that near universal mindset came to a shuddering end last week with Huw Pill, the BoE’s chief economist, breaking ranks with the crowd by suggesting it does not seem totally unreasonable that the bank may be reconsidering its rate outlook by the middle of next year. While he attempted to walk the remarks back a day later, it came across as a rare slip when policymakers say the quiet part out loud.

Before Pill’s spill, the RBA did what most economists and traders thought was the right decision following a hot consumer price inflation report for the September quarter by lifting Australia’s cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.35%. It also retained a tightening bias indicating rates may need to rise further, even if there was some debate as to how realistic that threat may prove to be.

So, on one hand, we have a central bank seemingly at the end of its tightening cycle and one that’s just restarted it. That scenario makes for an interesting week with major data and central bank speeches tta could easily augment the current status quo.

Event risks loom for GBP/AUD

In Australia, the week will be all about wage pressures and labour market conditions, putting the RBA’s updated forecasts released on Friday to the immediate test. Tuesday brings the monthly NAB business survey with plenty of lead indicators on wage and inflationary pressures, along with business investment and demand. Wednesday well deliver official wages data for Q3 and will likely show a record increase for the period. Thursday rounds out an important data week with unemployment data for September, providing scope on how persistent current wage pressures may prove to be.

Outside Australia, China’s ‘data dump’ consisting of monthly readings on retail sales, industrial output and fixed asset investment on Tuesday may also be influential on the AUD’s performance against the US and crosses given many investors still like to use the currency as a proxy for broader China sentiment.

Over in the UK, unemployment arrives on Tuesday, inflation data on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday. The inflation report will show a big drop in the annual rate as a hot monthly reading from 2022 drops out, emphasising the importance of keeping a track of developments in underlying price pressures. There are also numerous speeches from BoE officials scheduled, creating the opportunity to see whether other MPC members may be falling in line with Pill’s thinking last week.

Upside GBP/AUD momentum remains

When you consider the context of the situation and the busy events calendar, one look at the GBP/AUD daily chart shows this week could easily set the trajectory for the pair heading into 2024. Having broken through the 200-day moving average, the question this week may answer is whether the pair will stay there?

If yes, traders will be looking at resistance located above 1.9340 as the first port of call, with success there likely to put 1.9500 in focus. But should the 200DMA fail to hold, a return to strong support located around 1.8960 appears likely. Right now, with MACD and RSI trending higher, momentum is working in favour of the former right now.

gbp aud Nov 13

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP AUD FX BOE RBA

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, S&500 analysis: Asian Open – Nov 13, 2013
Yesterday 10:08 PM
Nasdaq rallies as long-dated bond yields fall back
November 10, 2023 07:10 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Loonie hits resistance ahead of key week for US data
November 10, 2023 04:00 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Nasdaq100 rises as traders mull over Powell's remarks
November 10, 2023 03:38 PM
EUR/USD and GBP/USD analysis in focus - Forex Friday
November 10, 2023 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
November 10, 2023 08:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP AUD articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 17, 2023 09:42 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        japan_10
        USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 13, 2023 04:46 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.